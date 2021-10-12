LexisNexis launches new Sustainable Innovation Measurement framework enabling organizations globally to objectively track and report on innovation's contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

As organizations face growing pressure to take sustainability aspects into account across strategic, financial and operational decision making, sustainability is emerging as a new major value indicator. Through PatentSight®, global patent data can be harnessed to provide an important new source to objectively measure and track innovation's contribution to global sustainability.

By mapping advancements in science and technology as expressed through patentable innovation against the UN SDGs (identified as distinct fields fundamental to global prosperity and largely aligned to the ESG agenda),the PatentSight analytics platform provides unprecedented insight into sustainable innovation on a global basis, allowing users to analyze innovation strength across distinct fields of sustainability. This unique proposition enables patent and non-patent experts alike to easily access their field of interest and gain valuable insight, leading to better decision making and reporting on sustainability topics, whether to inform Research & Development (R&D), support investment strategies, enable effective evaluation, or support corporate communication to educate employees, consumers and shareholders.

As an active contributor at the United Nations Rule of Law Steering Committee, LexisNexis helped set the UN SDGs in motion. Introducing a mapping of global patents to the UN SDGs, LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions is the first provider of intellectual property software, data, and consulting solutions meeting the growing demand from corporations, investors, universities, law firms, NGOs, and regulatory bodies for an unbiased sustainability measure.

Commenting on the launch, Andrew Matuch, President of LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions, said:

"Sustainable technology development is highly dynamic and competitive; by unlocking patent data as a rich new reference source, LexisNexis is providing the innovation community unparalleled insights into sustainable innovation on a global basis."

"At LexisNexis we are defined by our pioneering approach, and I am proud of our continued advancement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by bringing clarity to innovation and inspiring urgent action to meet the planet's challenges."

As part of LexisNexis commitment to sustainable development, the SDG analytics feature is provided without extra charge to LexisNexis® PatentSight® Enterprise users. For more information visit, lexisnexisip.com/SDG.

