Lexar Showcases Cutting-Edge Storage Solutions at Flagship Store of DJI-RETAIL on Regent Street in London

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexar, a leading global brand of storage solutions, unveiled an array of innovative products at the flagship store of DJI-RETAIL on Regent Street, one of London's most famous shopping streets located in the heart of the city.

Lexar Showcases Cutting-Edge Storage Solutions at DJI Retail Flagship Store on Regent Street in London

Driven by a steadfast commitment to innovation, Lexar continues to expand its footprint, delivering industry-leading storage solutions to over 60 countries worldwide. In 2023, Lexar experienced significant growth, achieving a 60% year-over-year increase in global business. Europe, as a key strategic region for the Lexar brand, saw an impressive 159% year-over-year growth and is on track to maintain this momentum with a 100% year-over-year growth during the first half of 2024.

Lexar delivers best-in-class products that provide unwavering reliability and superior customer service. This commitment has garnered recognition from users and partners. The Lexar Professional 1066x microSD Card is officially recommended by DJI for storage solutions on their official website.

-ARMOR Series-

A striking ice sculpture at the store highlighted Lexar's groundbreaking ARMOR Series, showcasing the ARMOR 700 Portable SSD alongside the ARMOR GOLD and SILVER PRO SD memory cards. Engineered for durability in extreme outdoor conditions, these products set new standards for toughness and performance.

The ARMOR SD cards are the world's first made from stainless steel, offering unparalleled resilience. The ARMOR 700 Portable SSD, rated IP66, ensures robust protection against water and dust, making it a reliable companion for on-the-go creators. These premium products are now available at the flagship store of DJI-RETAIL.

-Memory Cards & Readers-

The Lexar SILVER PLUS microSD UHS-I Card, also available in-store, delivers exceptional performance with maximum read speeds of 205MB/s to expedite transfers and reduce wait times, as well as write speeds of 150MB/s to capture fast action. When paired with the Lexar Professional USB-A/C Dual-Slot Reader, which supports simultaneous reading of SD and microSD cards, users can achieve optimal speeds and multitask with ease.

-Portable SSDs-

Highly portable and designed for mobile creators, the Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub and the SL500 Portable SSD with Magnetic Set empower professionals, particularly iPhone users, to seamlessly capture and store 4K ProRes videos on the go. The Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub, which raised over $1 million on Kickstarter, is a versatile solution that integrates perfectly with handheld devices such as DJI Ronin stabilizers, offering unmatched convenience for creators.

Innovative Collaboration

This partnership between Lexar and DJI-RETAIL introduces a new audience to Lexar's innovative storage solutions, helping content creators and professionals push the boundaries of their craft. By empowering users to capture, store, and share their creative works with confidence, Lexar reaffirms its commitment to excellence and innovation in the storage industry.

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

