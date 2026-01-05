Lexar and the Argentina National Football Team Unite to Preserve the Moments That Define Champions

A partnership built on the champion legacy of the Argentine National Football Team and Lexar's 30 years of trusted storage innovation.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexar, a global leader in memory and storage solutions, today announced an official global partnership with the Argentina National Football Team, serving as the team's global storage partner, bringing together the team's football legacy with Lexar's 30-year commitment to reliable, high-performance storage.

For more than a century, the Argentina National Football Team has broken barriers and shaped global football culture through its champion spirit and unwavering pursuit of excellence.

Lexar mirrors this legacy with three decades of continuous innovation—introducing breakthrough technologies such as the world's first all-metal SD card and the industry's first 1TB microSD Express card, combining durability with extreme performance to safeguard every decisive moment.

"The AFA and Lexar share a commitment to leadership, professionalism, and global excellence," said Leandro Petersen, Chief Marketing Officer of the Argentine Football Association.

"Lexar's thirty-year track record in high-reliability storage makes them an ideal partner to support the creators, professionals, and fans who document and celebrate our sport worldwide."

As Argentina continues to lead global football with three World Cup championships, Lexar is advancing the future of storage with next-generation solutions designed for professional content workflows, immersive gaming, and the evolving needs of fans who capture and preserve their personal football memories.

As part of the collaboration, Lexar will introduce AFA co-branded editions of the Lexar Air Portable SSD and Lexar SL500 Portable SSD, arriving in the first half of 2026. These special editions give fans a practical and meaningful way to safely store and carry their personal football moments.

Beyond the co-branded products, Lexar's broad portfolio reflects its leadership across professional imaging, high-performance SSDs and DRAM, and portable storage—categories that power creators, gamers, and everyday users worldwide. This expertise supports the football community across three key applications:

Professional sports imaging —built on Lexar's globally leading professional imaging portfolio, represented by the Lexar Professional DIAMOND CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card , which delivers the sustained high-speed performance required for real-time, high-resolution sports coverage.

—built on Lexar's globally leading professional imaging portfolio, represented by the , which delivers the sustained high-speed performance required for real-time, high-resolution sports coverage. Next level gaming performance —driven by Lexar's strength in SSD and DRAM technology, with the new Lexar PLAY X PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD bringing fast loading, smooth gameplay, and flagship-level responsiveness across consoles, gaming PCs, and portable gaming devices.

—driven by Lexar's strength in SSD and DRAM technology, with the new bringing fast loading, smooth gameplay, and flagship-level responsiveness across consoles, gaming PCs, and portable gaming devices. Everyday fan memory storage—enabled by Lexar's trusted portable storage lineup, including the Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD with hub, which supports Apple ProRes 4K recording and offers cable-free, reliable, on-the-go storage for match-day photos, videos, and personal football memories.

Together, these solutions reflect the shared commitment to excellence that drives the partnership—uniting the Argentina National Football Team's champion spirit with Lexar's expertise in helping creators, gamers, and fans capture and preserve the moments that matter.

About Lexar

Founded in California in 1996, Lexar has spent 30 years advancing reliable, high-performance memory solutions and now operates more than 100,000 sales channels across six continents, serving over 100 million users in more than 70 countries. Its award-winning portfolio—from memory cards and SSDs to DRAM and mobile storage—continues to empower creators, professionals, and everyday users worldwide.

