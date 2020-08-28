Levine Leichtman Capital Partners to Acquire BigHand in Partnership with Management

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a global private equity firm, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement in partnership with management to acquire BigHand Ltd. ("BigHand" or the "Company") from Bridgepoint Development Capital and minority co-investor LDC.

BigHand develops and delivers workflow software and tools that help law firms and other organisations optimise their workflows, productivity and profitability. The Company's offerings include delegation workflow, document creation, business intelligence and matter pricing solutions that significantly enhance efficiency and profitability for over 3,500 organizations and 600,000 users worldwide. As a leader in its niche, BigHand has longstanding relations with a majority of the largest and best-known global law firms and a successful track record of delivering strong return on investment to its customers. BigHand is headquartered in London, UK, and has offices in the US, Canada, Netherlands and Australia.

Following its completion and that of another pending acquisition, BigHand will be the sixth investment from Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P. John O'Neill, Head of European Fund Investments at LLCP, said, "We are excited to partner with Sam Toulson and the rest of the BigHand management team, who have successfully built a market-leading company in the attractive legal services sector. We look forward to supporting Sam and his team in expanding the business organically and through acquisitions to enhance its product portfolio within the increasingly complex legal environment."

BigHand's management team, led by Sam Toulson, will retain a meaningful ownership stake in the Company in connection with the transaction. Mr. Toulson commented, "My team and I are delighted to partner with LLCP as we seek to accelerate growth and further strengthen our market position. LLCP has a long history of being a value-added partner to its portfolio companies throughout North America, the UK and Europe. Their successful experience with other legal services businesses, as well as their strategic, financial and M&A expertise, should contribute meaningfully to the continued growth of our business."

LLCP was advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, Zeus Capital LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 37-year track record of successfully investing across various targeted sectors, including franchising, professional services, education and engineered products. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. This unique structure provides a less dilutive solution for management teams and entrepreneurs, while delivering growth and income with a significantly lower risk profile.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by seven partners who have worked together for an average of 21 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $11 billion of institutional capital across 14 investment funds and has invested in over 85 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages approximately $7 billion of assets – including its most recent flagship fund, Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., which closed in 2018 with $2.5 billion of committed capital – and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, London, Stockholm and The Hague.

