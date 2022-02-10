Lever Foundation praises Caffè Nero for committing to use only cage-free eggs globally by 2026

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caffè Nero, one of the world's fifteen largest café and coffee chains, won praise today from animal protection non-profit Lever Foundation for its new commitment to source only cage-free eggs and egg ingredients globally by 2026. Caffè Nero has over 1,000 locations worldwide, operating in 11 countries across Europe, North America and the Middle East.

"All the eggs used in our products in our UK business (both whole egg and as an ingredient) are 100% cage free and we are committed to ensuring every Caffe Nero territory has achieved the same status by 2026, with many of them on track to achieve it sooner," the company noted in a new policy commitment released on its website this week.

"We applaud Caffè Nero's commitment on this important issue, which will improve the welfare of animals in its global supply chain and will also benefit the company's international customers," said Kirsty Tuxford, Corporate Engagement Manager at Lever Foundation, which worked with Caffè Nero on its commitment. "With Caffe Nero's pledge, eight of the ten largest café and coffee chains in Europe and North America have now committed to using only cage-free eggs and egg ingredients in all stores globally."

Over the past two years top coffee chains Dunkin Donuts, Costa Coffee, Tim Hortons, Caribou Coffee, Krispy Kreme, Au Bon Pain and Peet's have issued similar global cage-free egg pledges, as have restaurant chains KFC, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Baskin Robbins, Tim Hortons, Sonic, Popeye's, Papa John's and Arby's, among others.



Lever Foundation is an international animal protection non-profit with staff operating across Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America.

