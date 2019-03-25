LEUKOCARE Announces Appointment of Dr Andreas Seidl as New Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Executive Board

MUNICH, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Andreas Seidl, hired as new Chief Operating Officer and member of the Executive Board, will be responsible for managing R&D operations as well as quality and regulatory, logistics and intellectual property of LEUKOCARE AG. He will assume his new role on April 1, 2019.

Munich-based biotechnology company LEUKOCARE announced today the appointment of Dr Andreas Seidl as new Chief Operating Officer and member of the Executive Board.

Dr Andreas Seidl joins LEUKOCARE with over 17 years' experience in analytical R&D from Sandoz/Novartis where he most recently was Head Global Analytical Characterization & Bioanalytics. During his career at Novartis he held different leadership positions in analytical & pharmaceutical development, analytical characterization and quality control of biopharmaceuticals. He coordinated the pioneering analytical and pharmaceutical development of the first complex biosimilar Binocrit® (INN: epoetin alfa) which gained market approval in the European Union by EMA/EC in 2007 and was since then working on the development of the next wave of biosimilars and innovative biopharmaceuticals such as mAbs and fusion proteins. Dr Andreas Seidl is a chemist by training and got his PhD from the University of Constance/Germany.

"I am delighted to welcome Andreas Seidl to LEUKOCARE. With his experience and proven track record in analytics and biological drug product development he is ideally qualified to help LEUKOCARE becoming the leading formulation developer. The entire LEUKOCARE team and I, personally, are very much looking forward to working with him," said Michael Scholl, CEO at LEUKOCARE.

"I am very happy to join LEUKOCARE at this exciting time in the company's development," commented Andreas Seidl. "I look forward to be an active part of LEUKOCARE's continued growth story towards a leading formulation development company," stated Dr Seidl.

About LEUKOCARE AG

LEUKOCARE provides a next-generation formulation technology platform for the protection of proteins like biopharmaceuticals to allow the development of better products. The proprietary Stabilizing and Protecting Solutions (SPS®) technologies are provided to development projects of partners in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry. LEUKOCARE's SPS® technologies improve stability and quality of biologics like antibodies, vaccines etc. in dry and liquid formulation including high-concentration formulations. SPS® technologies also protect proteins in biologically functionalized combination devices.

