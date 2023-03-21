Leukapheresis Market Will Reach USD 136.3 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global leukapheresis market size will be USD 136.3 million by 2030, growing at a 8.4% CAGR during this decade, according to P&S Intelligence.

This growth can be credited to the mounting occurrence of leukemia and other hematologic illnesses, increasing size of blood donations globally, growing number of government initiatives for raising cancer awareness, rising research and development on leukopaks and their utilization in clinical research, and quickly enhancing technologies.

Growing Occurrence of Blood Cancers

Leukapheresis is a process utilized to cure chronic lymphocytic leukemia and other types of blood cancers. Thus, the growth in the count of leukemia patients because of the deskbound lifestyles and exposure to radiation, smoking, and certain chemicals is boosting the demand for this procedure.

Another factor that raises the likelihood of leukemias and lymphomas is infection by the Epstein–Barr virus, human T-cell lymphoma/leukemia virus, and HIV.

Ongoing Government Initiatives to Treat Blood Cancer

Governments have taken several steps in order to cure leukemia, such as spreading awareness among individuals regarding this disease. Moreover, countries have introduced several reimbursement strategies and set up devoted cancer hospitals and oncology centers.

Leukapheresis Demand Boosted by Surge in Blood Donation

The growth of the worldwide leukapheresis industry has been positively impacted by the increasing count of blood donors globally. Platelets, RBCs, and other hematologic components can be substituted via transfusions, using blood from healthy people.

Chemotherapy is normally prescribed to leukemia patients, who might have a weak immune system and blood cell damage. As a downside, chemotherapy can result in blood cell weakening, which makes leukapheresis a vital supplementary treatment.

Donating blood can offer healthy WBCs and RBCs to people suffering from hematologic cancers, a process that is becoming simpler due to the growth in the size of blood donations.

Leukapheresis Most-Widely Performed in North America

In 2022, North America had the largest market share, of approximately 50%. This is mainly because of the significant R&D activities in the medicinal and biotechnology industry.

This continent also has a strong grip because of the existence of a huge number of key players and healthcare providers, high count of CAR T-cell therapy clinical trials, and high risk of pandemics.

Moreover, the continent's quick acceptance of advanced technologies and the increasing occurrence of chronic diseases aid the growth of the market.

Most Leukaphereses Conducted as Part of Research Studies

Although leukapheresis is a key treatment for people with blood-borne disorders, about 80% of the revenue from the sale of the associated equipment and consumables comes from research applications.

This is because this procedure is being explored for producing cell-based immunotherapies. Additionally, the usage of leukopaks for research and of primary cells derived from leukapheresis in drug R&D is driving the market in this category.

Leukapheresis Market Segmentation Coverage in the Report

Leukapheresis Market Analysis by Offering

Devices

Centrifugal devices



Apheresis devices



Columns and cell separators



Leukoreduction filters

Disposables

Leukapheresis Market Analysis by Application

Therapeutic

Research

Leukapheresis Market Analysis by End user

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Hospitals and Transfusion Centers

Blood Component Providers and Blood Centers

Leukapheresis Market Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa



U.A.E.

