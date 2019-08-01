Letko Brosseau Affirms its Intention to Vote Against Gazit-Globe Ltd.'s Buyout of Atrium European Real Estate Limited

MONTREAL, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., an independent investment manager that exercises investment control or direction over approximately 1.7% of the outstanding shares of Atrium European Real Estate Limited ("ATRS" or the "Company") and is the Company's second largest shareholder, today affirms its intention to vote AGAINST the proposed going private transaction of ATRS by Gazit-Globe Ltd.

Letko Brosseau believes that the proposed transaction price of 3.75 Euros per share is significantly below the Net Asset Value of 4.62 Euros per share provided in the Company's 2018 Annual Financial Report and is not reflective of ATRS's long-term earnings potential. The Company has been negatively impacted by industry factors and the transaction comes during a time of weak performance and low share price. We believe these industry pressures will ease and expect that the Company's financial performance should strengthen as industry conditions improve. In light of this anticipated improvement and our evaluation of the Company's long-term earnings potential, the transaction significantly undervalues the Company.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. is a Canadian independent investment manager founded in 1987. As of June 30, 2019, the firm manages $28 billion in assets for institutional investors and private clients. It has offices in Montreal, Toronto and Calgary.

