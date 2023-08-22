Let world hear more BRICS voices, witness greater BRICS contributions

BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily: The 15th BRICS Summit is scheduled to run from August 22 to 24 in South Africa.

During the summit, BRICS leaders will conduct discussions on such topics as strengthening BRICS cooperation and expanding the BRICS mechanism.

South Africa has invited tens of leaders from Africa and emerging markets and developing countries (EMDCs) to attend relevant dialogues.

According to South Africa's BRICS Sherpa Anil Sooklal, over 40 countries have expressed interest in joining the BRICS mechanism, and 20 more of them have submitted official applications.

This fully demonstrates that the BRICS mechanism, with growing influence and attractiveness, has gained widespread recognition and support.

Over the past 17 years, by upholding the spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, the BRICS countries have strengthened solidarity and collaboration, advocated fairness and justice, and pursued common development, continuously expanding their global influence.

The BRICS cooperation has always been oriented towards openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, and opened its door to all EMDCs aspiring to seek development while maintaining independence.

The 2013 Summit in Durban of South Africa invited African leaders to participate in the dialogue.

The 2014 Summit in Fortaleza of Brazil invited leaders of South American countries to join the dialogue.

During the 2015 Summit in Russia's Ufa, a meeting was held between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members and observers, the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) leaders, leaders of invited countries and the BRICS countries.

A dialogue between BRICS leaders and the leaders of the member countries of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) was held during the 2016 Summit in Goa of India.

And during the Xiamen Summit in 2017, China put forward the innovative "BRICS Plus" cooperation model, building a new platform for solidarity, cooperation and common development of the vast developing countries.

The BRICS cooperation does not engage in exclusive "small circles." Last year, the group started a new round of expansion.

The BRICS mechanism has formed a multi-level, wide-ranging and all-round cooperation framework, becoming a major platform for exchanges, dialogues and cooperation among developing countries in politics, economy, finance, development, culture and other areas.

The steady augmentation of the BRICS countries' economic strength provides the foundation for the rapid advancement of BRICS cooperation.

According to data provided by Acorn Macro Consulting, a UK-based macroeconomic research firm, in 2022, the BRICS countries accounted for 31.5 percent of the global economy, surpassing the G7 share of 30.7 percent. This gap is expected to be widened by 2025, the data showed.

The macroeconomic stability of the BRICS countries has laid an important foundation for the enduring attractiveness of the BRICS mechanism.

The BRICS countries are committed to promoting economic recovery.

The intertwined impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis has led to disruptions in the global industrial and supply chains, a continuous rise in commodity prices, and increased fragility of the international monetary and financial system.

The BRICS countries have made vital contributions to global economic growth by steadily advancing cooperation in the areas including currency and finance, trade and investment, as well as energy and resources. They have also continuously expanded cooperation in supply chains, logistics, agriculture, food security, local currency settlement, cross-border payments and other domains.

The BRICS countries focus on common development.

Currently, global development is suffering from severe disruption. The momentum of international development and cooperation is losing strength, the North-South gap is further widening, and the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has been impeded.

The BRICS countries have made global development a key focus of their cooperation. They have firmly defended developing countries' interests under such multilateral frameworks as the Group of 20 (G20) and the World Trade Organization (WTO), making unremitting efforts to advance the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The BRICS countries insist on exploring new ground.

The world is becoming increasingly information-oriented, while the new round of sci-tech revolution represented by AI is in full swing.

The BRICS countries have advocated a partnership on the new industrial revolution, strengthening cooperation in future networks, industrial internet and digital manufacturing, digital transformation of the manufacturing industry, standardization and other areas.

Keeping pace with the prevailing trends of the digital economy, the BRICS countries have formulated and updated the strategy for BRICS economic partnership, continuously promoting cooperation in education, science, technology and other domains. Such efforts have built a talent pool for sustainable development and innovation cooperation.

The BRICS countries champion true multilateralism, making decisions founded on the principles of equality and consensus.

As a representative outcome of BRICS cooperation, the New Development Bank adopts a unique governance structure, in which the five founding members have equal shareholding power and voting rights. This provides a new option for the governance of multilateral development financial institutions.

The BRICS countries have made important contributions to advancing a more just and rational international order by considering the creation of a new reserve currency based on a basket of currencies of member countries, launching a new round of expansion, and inviting non-BRICS countries to discuss digital economy issues.

The BRICS countries actively promote reform of the global governance system, striving to increase the representation and voice of EMDCs.

To handle incessant traditional and non-traditional security threats, the BRICS countries support each other on issues involving their core interests, preferring dialogue instead of confrontation.

In various global multilateral mechanisms, including the UN, the G20, the WTO, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the BRICS countries have actively strengthened policy dialogues and position coordination. They ensure that their voice is heard and solutions are provided, thereby promoting constructive reform of the international system.

Under the new circumstances, the BRICS countries can make new contributions to driving world multipolarity, economic globalization, and democratization of international relations, so that the world can hear more BRICS voices and witness greater BRICS contributions.

SOURCE People's Daily