Let's Get Digital: The TIGA Games Industry Awards 2021 Are Open for Entry

LONDON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the trade association representing the video games industry, has today announced that the Games Industry Awards 2021 are open for entry. Due to health concerns regarding COVID-19, TIGA's 2021 Games Awards will be held virtually, with the winners being announced through a live streaming event in the week commencing 22nd November 2021.

To enter go to: https://tiga.org/awards/enter

The deadline for entries is 23.59 Tuesday 31st August 2021.

The TIGA Games Industry Awards uniquely recognises excellence in games development, business and education. The Awards also salute the achievements of both small and large games development studios.

The categories are divided into two groups: the 'Games Awards' which are open to the entire industry, and the 'Business Of Games Awards' which are reserved for TIGA members. There are also three special Awards: 'Employer of the Year'; 'Outstanding Individual Of The Year'; and 'Game of the Year'.

The 2021 Awards are supported by some of the biggest names in the video games industry:

* Gold Sponsors: Amiqus; Atomhawk; Red Kite Games; Lab 42; Lockwood Publishing; Pixel Ant; Sumo Digital; Supermassive Games; and The Chinese Room.

* Silver Sponsors: Abertay University; Dovetail Games; GlobalStep; Pearson; and Space Ape Games.

* Bronze Sponsors: Bournemouth University; Codemasters; Kwalee; MMP; Outplay Entertainment; Payload Studios; Stevens & Bolton LLP; Side; S-Tech; Staffordshire University; and Tazman Audio.

To enter or find more information, go to www.tiga.org/awards and stay up to date by following TIGA on twitter at @TIGAMovement or by using #TIGAAwards.

If you have any questions about entering the TIGA Games Industry Awards or about the awards ceremony, then please email the TIGA awards team at: awards@tiga.org

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said:

"The TIGA Games Industry Awards 2021 will recognise excellence in business, education and games development in a digital ceremony. Our Awards will also celebrate the accomplishments of small and large games development studios. I would like to thank all of our generous sponsors without whom the TIGA Games Industry Awards would not be possible. We look forward to announcing the shortlist of entries in October 2021."

The categories for 2021 are:

Games Categories:

Social Game Casual Game Educational, Serious or Simulation Game Racing Game Strategy Game Role Playing Game Puzzle Game Arcade Game Creativity in Games Award Heritage in Games Award VR/AR Game Action and Adventure Game Diversity Award Audio Design Visual Design

Business Categories:

Game by a Small Studio Outstanding Leadership Award Publisher Educational Institution Engines, Middleware, Tools and Technology Award Small Studio Large Studio Legal Services Supplier QA and/or Localisation Provider Recruitment Agency Tax and Accountancy Firm Technical Innovation Services Provider Education Initiative and Talent Development Best Art/Animation/Trailer Supplier Best Audio Services Supplier

Special Awards:

Employer of the Year 2021 Outstanding Individual Award Game of the Year

About TIGA

TIGA is the network for games developers and digital publishers and the trade association representing the video games industry. Since 2010, TIGA has won 28 business awards and commendations and has been successfully accredited as an Investors in People organisation four times. TIGA focuses on four sets of activities:

Political representation Media representation University accreditation and recognising excellent employment practices via the TIGA STAR Membership services

This enhances the competitiveness of our members by providing benefits that make a material difference to their businesses, including a reduction in costs and improved commercial opportunities. It also means our members' voices are heard in the corridors of power and positively represented in national, broadcast and UK video games trade media.

