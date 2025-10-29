Less Panic, More Planning. Fredo Launches Name Badge Printing to Simplify B2B Event Check-Ins

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Running an event is one of the most stressful jobs out there. Eventbrite reports that 75-80% of event professionals experience regular stress. In this high-pressure space, Ticketbutler today announced its rebrand to Fredo, unveiling a solution focused purely on simple, efficient, and reliable name badge printing for B2B events and conferences.

The new brand officially launches at Event Tech Live 2025 in London, underscoring Fredo's commitment to the UK, its largest and fastest-growing market.

New refined Name Badge Printers from Ticketbutler, now Fredo. Compact and fast name badge printing for B2B events. View PDF One-page explainer on Fredo's simple Name Badge Print offering. Designed for B2B Events.

Why the Change Matters

Founded in 2015 as a ticketing platform, Ticketbutler evolved by listening to organisers. When name badge printing became their biggest pain point, the company pivoted, and that experiment became its core business.

Now, as Fredo, it's doubling down through integrations with leading ticketing platforms and networking apps, creating a unified, frictionless experience from ticket sale to badge print.

"Fredo is a reminder that great event tech shouldn't steal your attention; it should disappear into the background and work seamlessly. That's the new standard we're setting,"

— Mads Kjer, CEO and Co-Founder of Fredo

The Fredo Promise

Fredo delivers on three clear promises:

Simple: Two-minute setup, instant printing, and self-check-in, no routers or on-site support required.

Efficient: Compact hardware, streamlined logistics, and integrations with top event systems.

Reliable: Redundancies ensure printing continues even if Wi-Fi fails, backed by proactive customer service and optional on-site support.

This focus gives event organisers what they value most: peace of mind.

Client Endorsements

"With Fredo, registration feels effortless. Their support helps us focus on what really matters, creating a welcoming and enjoyable experience for every attendee."

— Mikkel Jensen, CEO and Co-Founder, Legal Tech Talk

"100% will be using Fredo next year. The name badge printers were super easy to use."

— Joe Park, Event Organiser, AWS Community Summit

About Fredo

Fredo (formerly Ticketbutler) provides name badge printing solutions for events with 100-15,000 attendees. Trusted by organisers in 54 countries, Fredo simplifies check-in with compact hardware, seamless integrations, and stress-free logistics. Focused on simplicity, efficiency, and reliability, Fredo helps event professionals deliver better attendee experiences while reducing operational burdens.

Learn more at www.hifredo.com

