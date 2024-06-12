Lesaffre reinforces its presence in savory ingredients market by acquiring dsm-firmenich's yeast extract business

LILLE, France, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lesaffre, an independent key global player in fermentation and microorganisms, announces today the signing of a transaction with dsm-firmenich, a leading innovator in nutrition, health and beauty, regarding its yeast extract business.

Lesaffre and dsm-firmenich have reached agreement for a multi-part collaboration in yeast derivatives serving the savory ingredients space. Lesaffre will acquire dsm firmenich's yeast extract go-to-market organization and know-how, enabling production of dsm-firmenich's yeast extract products in Lesaffre's global manufacturing network.

This acquisition of talent and know-how and a technology partnership with dsm-firmenich will strengthen Lesaffre's trajectory in the savory ingredients market, bolstering its current R&D expertise and expanding its range of high-quality products. Acquiring dsm-firmenich's yeast extract processing technologies will enable Lesaffre to better serve customers in savory and other fermentation-based applications.

It is a transformative strategic step for Biospringer by Lesaffre, a global provider of innovative natural origin solutions from yeast fermentation. Biospringer will offer to its customers a wider range of products and solutions to improve taste, texture, and other desired properties in their various food applications.

For Brice-Audren Riché, CEO of Lesaffre, "This transaction completely fits in our strategy to become a true global specialist in yeast extracts and derivatives for the savory ingredients market. Close to our customers on all continents, we develop tailored solutions fitting to local cultures, consumer tastes and market trends. To maintain excellence in biomanufacturing, we also have invested in the last few years in new biosciences technologies including high-throughput strain screening. The collaboration with dsm-firmenich will help us keep pace in an ever-progressing industry and allow us to expand our business by integrating great people and new in-house supply capabilities. We very much look forward to welcome dsm-firmenich employees within our Group to pave with them the way for sustained growth and expanded customer diversification."

For Patrick Niels, dsm-firmenich BU President Taste, Texture & Health, ''With a similar history of more than 150 years of purpose driven biotechnology R&D and innovation, to nourish people and our planet, we have found the perfect home for our yeast extract business and those employees who will join Lesaffre, where they will have the opportunity to further develop their careers. With this transaction, our customers are ensured of continuity of supply of the products and product brands they like and are used to – but now as part of Lesaffre's portfolio of innovative food solutions. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Lesaffre on the development of yeast extract knowledge and expertise through the technology partnership agreement."

dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. Lesaffre and dsm-firmenich hope to close the transaction by the end of the year. Closing remains subject to the customary regulatory approvals and works council consultations at dsm-firmenich.

ABOUT LESAFFRE

Lesaffre is a key global player in fermentation for more than a century with a 3-billion-euro turnover. Established on all continents through 80 production sites in 50 countries, it counts 11,000 employees and more than 96 nationalities. On the strength of this experience and diversity, we work with customers, partners and researchers to find ever more relevant answers to the needs of food, health, naturalness and respect for our environment. Thus, every day, we explore and reveal the infinite potential of microorganisms.

To nourish 9 billion people, in a healthy way, in 2050 by making the most of our planet's resources is a major and unprecedented issue. We believe that fermentation is one of the most promising answers to this challenge.

Lesaffre – Working together to better nourish and protect the planet

More information on www.lesaffre.com

Join us in conversation on LinkedIn and on Twitter

ABOUT BIOSPRINGER BY LESAFFRE

Biospringer by Lesaffre is a key global producer of natural origin yeast ingredients for the food industry.

Its comprehensive products range includes yeast extracts, dried food yeasts, yeast-based flavors and more.

Press contact:

Lesaffre - Jean-Clément Vergeau – press@lesaffre.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1893479/Lesaffre_Logo.jpg