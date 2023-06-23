Les Roches has created a bilingual version of its degree (BBA) in hotel and tourism management for Spanish-speaking students

MARBELLA, Spain and MADRID, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Les Roches, ranked among the world's top four institutions for hospitality industry management, expands its educational offer with a bilingual version of its university degree (BBA) in global hotel management and tourism businesses. Les Roches is committed to integrating Spanish-speaking students into its hotel-industry program. Starting in September and exclusive to the Marbella campus, a new course of study will be offered to those who do not have the necessary level of English to access the original program.

The program lasts three and a half years; during this time, students whose English is at the B1 level are trained in hotels and tourism businesses while learning the language that dominates the sector. In the first semester, 45% of the academic content is taught in Spanish. This percentage is progressively reduced each semester so that starting from the fourth semester, students have the possibility of being evaluated to obtain their official certificate of languages and obtain an internationally accredited university degree and a professional English certification.

Each year, the Les Roches campus attracts nearly 300 of the world's leading companies seeking to recruit new talent for internships and first jobs. This degree opens doors to the most prestigious brands in the world such as Marriott International, Hyatt, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, Soho House, Louis Vuitton, or Bentley, with which students can carry out two internship periods. During this first work experience in an English-speaking country, students can explore positions in which customer service and in-depth knowledge of the sector are indispensable.

In the last year of the program, students can specialize in hospitality entrepreneurship, digital marketing strategies, resort development and management, hotel financial performance management, or sustainable development.

Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches, states: "Spanish is the fourth most widely spoken language in the world and is the official language of 21 countries. With this new program, we want to offer the same opportunities to all those young Spanish-speaking people who feel attracted to the quality of learning and the prestige of Les Roches but who, until now, have not been able to access our degrees because of the language they are taught in. We are committed to continuing the promotion of tourism as the main economic source that it is, training, specializing, and launching into the labor market new and future talents from all the Spanish-speaking countries worldwide."

Les Roches welcomes students from more than 100 different nationalities, who acquire the skills necessary to become leaders in the hotel industry and acquire language skills, soft skills, and leadership skills. When they graduate, students receive an average of five job offers and the employability rate stands at 94%. When they graduate, they join a network of more than 16,000 alumni who hold senior positions in 140 countries.

Les Roches is a Swiss institution focused on forming the innovative and entrepreneurial minds of tomorrow. Founded in 1954, Les Roches offers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in hospitality and tourism management following the Swiss educational model. With campuses in Switzerland and Spain, and a student body of more than 100 different nationalities, the institution offers its students a unique experience based on cultural diversity. Since 2021, Les Roches has also maintained an academic alliance with the Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) with an associated campus in Gurugram (Delhi NCR).

Les Roches is ranked among the world's top 4 institutions of higher learning for hospitality management (QS World University Rankings, 2023). Part of Sommet Education, a world leader in hospitality education, Les Roches is accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).

