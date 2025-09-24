Leqembi® approved for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease in Australia

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB's (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) announced today that the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia has approved lecanemab (Leqembi) for the treatment of adult patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease (early Alzheimer's disease) that are apolipoprotein E ε4 (ApoE ε4) non-carriers or heterozygotes, with confirmed amyloid pathology.

In response to February 2025 the TGA decision not to approve lecanemab for the treatment for people with early AD, in March 2025, Eisai requested a review by the Administrative Review Tribunal. As a result of the discussions during this process, the TGA and Eisai reached an agreement that led to the approval of Leqembi.

Leqembi is the result of a long-standing collaboration between BioArctic and Eisai, and the antibody was originally developed by BioArctic based on the work of Professor Lars Lannfelt and his discovery of the Arctic mutation in Alzheimer's disease. Eisai is responsible for the clinical development, applications for market approval and commercialization of Leqembi for Alzheimer's disease. BioArctic has the right to commercialize Leqembi in the Nordic region together with Eisai and the two companies are preparing for a joint commercialization in the region.

More information can be found on the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia's website: TGA approves registration of lecanemab (LEQEMBI) | Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)

This information is information that BioArctic AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person below, on September 24, 2025, at 08:40 a.m. CET.

For further information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson, Vice President Communications and Investor Relations

E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.com

Telephone: +46 70 410 71 80

About lecanemab (Leqembi®)

Lecanemab is the result of a strategic research alliance between BioArctic and Eisai. It is a humanized immunoglobulin gamma 1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody directed against aggregated soluble (protofibril) and insoluble forms of amyloid-beta (Aβ).

Lecanemab is approved in 50 countries including the U.S., Japan, China, and the European Union for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) in patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) or mild dementia stage of disease (collectively referred to as early AD) and is under regulatory review in 8 countries. Leqembi Iqlik™ is approved for subcutaneous injection for maintenance dosing for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease in the US.

Since July 2020, Eisai's Phase 3 clinical study (AHEAD 3-45) with lecanemab in individuals with preclinical Alzheimer's disease, meaning they are clinically normal and have intermediate or elevated levels of amyloid in their brains, is ongoing. The study was fully recruited in October 2024. AHEAD 3-45 is a four-year study conducted as a public-private partnership between Eisai, Biogen and the Alzheimer's Clinical Trial Consortium that provides the infrastructure for academic clinical trials in Alzheimer's disease and related dementias in the U.S, funded by the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health. Since January 2022, the Tau NexGen clinical study for Dominantly Inherited AD (DIAD), that is conducted by Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network Trials Unit (DIAN-TU), led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is ongoing and includes lecanemab as the backbone anti-amyloid therapy.

About the collaboration between BioArctic and Eisai

Since 2005, BioArctic has a long-term collaboration with Eisai regarding the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The most important agreements are the Development and Commercialization Agreement for the lecanemab antibody, which was signed 2007, and the Development and Commercialization agreement for the antibody Leqembi back-up for Alzheimer's disease, which was signed 2015. In 2014, Eisai and Biogen entered into a joint development and commercialization agreement for lecanemab. Eisai is responsible for the clinical development, application for market approval and commercialization of the products for Alzheimer's disease. BioArctic has the right to commercialize lecanemab in the Nordic region and is currently preparing for commercialization in the Nordics together with Eisai. BioArctic has no development costs for lecanemab in Alzheimer's disease and is entitled to payments in connection with sales milestones as well as royalties on global sales.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company invented Leqembi® (lecanemab) - the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with BioArctic's partner Eisai, who are responsible for regulatory interactions and commercialization globally. In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a broad research portfolio with antibodies against Parkinson's disease and ALS as well as additional projects against Alzheimer's disease. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter™ technology, which has the potential to actively transport antibodies across the blood-brain barrier to enhance the efficacy of the treatment. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/leqembi--approved-for-the-treatment-of-early-alzheimer-s-disease-in-australia,c4239008

The following files are available for download: