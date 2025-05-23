Leptage Debuts at TOKEN2049 Dubai: Showcasing Innovations in Web3 Infrastructure

WARSAW, Poland, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leptage, a modern fintech platform catering to global ambition, recently made its significant debut at TOKEN2049 Dubai, one of the most anticipated global crypto events in the Web3 ecosystem. Through its active participation at the event, Leptage captivated both attendees and industry leaders, marking an important step in expanding its presence within the global crypto community.

Hosted at the prestigious Madinat Jumeirah from April 30 to May 1, TOKEN2049 Dubai attracted over 15,000 participants from more than 160 countries, including industry pioneers, innovators, regulators, developers, and institutional investors. Leptage's involvement went beyond sponsorship, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to advancing industry knowledge, fostering regional growth, and supporting community empowerment. TOKEN2049 served as a valuable platform for exchanging insights and driving innovation, echoing the vision that Leptage continues to champion.

At TOKEN2049, Leptage introduced key updates to its core infrastructure products, reflecting its continued innovation in shaping the future of crypto transactions and blockchain technology. The enhanced Ramping service enables real-time fiat-to-crypto conversions across more than 180 countries, while Treasury delivers more agile and secure management of stablecoins and digital assets. CardLink, a cutting-edge crypto wallet management infrastructure that provides seamless and secure integration for crypto card services. These updates demonstrate Leptage's commitment to providing seamless, compliant, and scalable pathways that bridge Web2 and Web3.

Leptage's participation at TOKEN2049 Dubai marked a pivotal step in its global journey. Leptage continues to bridge Web2 and Web3 with cutting-edge solutions that drive real-world adoption. Looking ahead, Leptage remains focused on advancing blockchain technology and shaping the next wave of Web3 innovation.

About Leptage

Leptage is a modern fintech platform catering to global ambition.

Regulated in Poland, our headquarters is situated in Warsaw. We have expanded our operations to include strategic teams in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. Our international footprint is a testament to our commitment to serving clients worldwide.

At Leptage, we pride ourselves on providing fully compliant, cutting-edge solutions that harmoniously integrate advanced technology with a user-centric design. We aim to build a more secure, efficient, and seamless financial landscape by breaking down barriers and bridging gaps for boundless businesses.

www.leptage.com

Logo - ttps://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642832/Leptage_Logo.jpg