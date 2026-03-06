LEPAS L4 Launches in South Africa, Opening a New Chapter in Elegant Driving

News provided by

LEPAS

06 Mar, 2026, 04:23 GMT

JOHANNESBURG, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 3, LEPAS, Chery Group's new brand, unveiled the highly anticipated LEPAS L4 at a launch dinner in Johannesburg. Local mainstream media, industry representatives, partners, and invited guests gathered to witness the milestone event. The launch not only marked the official debut of the LEPAS brand in the South African market but also injected new momentum into Africa's growing new energy mobility sector.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
2
This image opens in the lightbox
5

As a global brand created by Chery Group, LEPAS is built around its core values of Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Driving, and Exquisite Space, delivering refined mobility experience for drivers worldwide. Positioned as the"Free-Style Urban Life Creator," the LEPAS L4 carries the brand's core value proposition of "Always Freedom." It reflects the lifestyle philosophy of "Be Yourself, Be Free," combining "Leopard Aesthetics" exterior design with refined interior craftsmanship. Equipped with advanced connectivity technology and intelligent driver assistance systems, the model offers South African consumers an elegant and intelligent driving experience.

Tony Liu, CEO of Chery Group South Africa, noted: "The launch of the LEPAS L4 is a significant milestone in our South African business. It combines sophisticated design, intelligent technology, and accessible luxury, demonstrating our commitment to delivering world-class quality and innovation to local consumers."

Jay Jay Botes, General Manager of LEPAS South Africa, also expressed confidence in the market outlook: "This launch is not only about introducing a new vehicle but also about presenting an elegant lifestyle. The LEPAS L4 integrates fashionable design, outstanding performance, and exceptional value, and we believe it will set a new benchmark in its class."

The LEPAS L4's product strength highlights its interpretation of elegant mobility. Inside the cabin, a 13.2-inch 2K touchscreen, wireless charging, and a 540-degree panoramic camera system provide seamless connectivity and convenience. In terms of safety, aircraft-grade aluminum anti-collision beams and a high-strength body structure offer reliable protection. Meanwhile, the Cloud-Feel seats, featuring a three-layer cooling ventilation system and multi-layer structure, ensure exceptional comfort for long-distance travel.

Orders for the LEPAS L4 in South Africa are now officially open. The brand also provides comprehensive after-sales support, including a five-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty and a ten-year/1 million km engine warranty, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927764/2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927765/5.jpg

Also from this source

LEPAS Ships LEPAS L4 to South Africa, Accelerating Global Market Expansion

LEPAS Ships LEPAS L4 to South Africa, Accelerating Global Market Expansion

On January 26, the all-new NEV brand LEPAS completed its export shipment at Taicang Port. The first batch of over 500 LEPAS L4 vehicles was...
LEPAS Defines "Elegant Driving" with Its Intelligent LEX Platform

LEPAS Defines "Elegant Driving" with Its Intelligent LEX Platform

LEPAS, the all-new new energy vehicle brand, is developed for global markets and built on the strategic, intelligent LEX Platform. As a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Automotive

Automotive

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics