LEPAS L4 Launches in South Africa, Opening a New Chapter in Elegant Driving

JOHANNESBURG, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 3, LEPAS, Chery Group's new brand, unveiled the highly anticipated LEPAS L4 at a launch dinner in Johannesburg. Local mainstream media, industry representatives, partners, and invited guests gathered to witness the milestone event. The launch not only marked the official debut of the LEPAS brand in the South African market but also injected new momentum into Africa's growing new energy mobility sector.

As a global brand created by Chery Group, LEPAS is built around its core values of Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Driving, and Exquisite Space, delivering refined mobility experience for drivers worldwide. Positioned as the"Free-Style Urban Life Creator," the LEPAS L4 carries the brand's core value proposition of "Always Freedom." It reflects the lifestyle philosophy of "Be Yourself, Be Free," combining "Leopard Aesthetics" exterior design with refined interior craftsmanship. Equipped with advanced connectivity technology and intelligent driver assistance systems, the model offers South African consumers an elegant and intelligent driving experience.

Tony Liu, CEO of Chery Group South Africa, noted: "The launch of the LEPAS L4 is a significant milestone in our South African business. It combines sophisticated design, intelligent technology, and accessible luxury, demonstrating our commitment to delivering world-class quality and innovation to local consumers."

Jay Jay Botes, General Manager of LEPAS South Africa, also expressed confidence in the market outlook: "This launch is not only about introducing a new vehicle but also about presenting an elegant lifestyle. The LEPAS L4 integrates fashionable design, outstanding performance, and exceptional value, and we believe it will set a new benchmark in its class."

The LEPAS L4's product strength highlights its interpretation of elegant mobility. Inside the cabin, a 13.2-inch 2K touchscreen, wireless charging, and a 540-degree panoramic camera system provide seamless connectivity and convenience. In terms of safety, aircraft-grade aluminum anti-collision beams and a high-strength body structure offer reliable protection. Meanwhile, the Cloud-Feel seats, featuring a three-layer cooling ventilation system and multi-layer structure, ensure exceptional comfort for long-distance travel.

Orders for the LEPAS L4 in South Africa are now officially open. The brand also provides comprehensive after-sales support, including a five-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty and a ten-year/1 million km engine warranty, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927764/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927765/5.jpg