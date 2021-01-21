LeoVegas publishes prospectus and applies for admission to trading of unsecured bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoVegas AB (publ) ("LeoVegas") issued unsecured bonds with ISIN: SE0015242854 in an amount of SEK 500 million within a framework of SEK 800 million (the "Bonds").

The Bonds have a tenor of 3 years and a floating interest rate of 3 months STIBOR + 550 basis points.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions for the Bonds, LeoVegas has undertaken to apply for admission to trading of the Bonds at the Corporate Bond List of Nasdaq Stockholm. For this purpose, the company has prepared a listing prospectus which today has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen). The prospectus is available at the company's website www.leovegasgroup.com under Investor Relations and at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website www.fi.se.

The first day of trading of the Bonds will be the 25th January 2021.

The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at the time stated by LeoVegas AB (publ)'s news distributor Cision, upon publication of this press release.

for further information, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO

+46 (0) 8 410 367 66, gustaf.hagman@leovegasgroup.com

Stefan Nelson, Group CFO

+356 993 942 68, stefan.nelson@leovegasgroup.com

Philip Doftvik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

+46 73 512 07 20, philip.doftvik@leovegasgroup.com

about leovegas mobile gaming group:

LeoVegas vision and position is "King of Casino". The global group LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group offers games on Casino, Live Casino, Bingo and Sport. The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is located in Sweden and its operations are mainly located in Malta. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/r/leovegas-publishes-prospectus-and-applies-for-admission-to-trading-of-unsecured-bonds-on-nasdaq-stoc,c3272097

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17434/3272097/1362084.pdf LeoVegas - Bond Prospectus, 21 jan 2021

SOURCE LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group