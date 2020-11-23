LeoVegas launches record-large jackpot

LeoVegas increases the level of entertainment and launching LeoJackpot, a unique and record-large jackpot that gives the players a chance to win SEK 50 m (EUR 5 m) in their mobile device.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoVegas is taking a further step toward being King of Casino and elevating its excitement and entertainment value with the launch of LeoJackpot. The jackpot is one of the world's biggest in online casino and is exclusive for LeoVegas brands.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer even more gaming excitement in our most popular games via our exclusive jackpot," comments Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO. "This shows the innovative strength that exists at LeoVegas and how we are constantly driving development in our part of the entertainment industry."

The jackpot is progressive, with winnings from the start of SEK 50 m (EUR 5 m), which will successively grow bigger. LeoVegas will initially fund the jackpot with own money, which provides full flexibility in the design of the jackpot. The launch take place gradually in LeoVegas' various markets.

About LeoVegas mobile gaming group:

LeoVegas vision and position is "King of Casino". The global group LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group offers games on Casino, Live Casino, Bingo and Sport. The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is located in Sweden and its operations are mainly located in Malta. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com

