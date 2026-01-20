Leopard Imaging Unveils High-Performance Camera Suite Optimized for Raspberry Pi® 5

News provided by

Leopard Imaging Inc.

20 Jan, 2026, 18:00 GMT

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc., a global leader in embedded vision technology, today announced the launch of its new lineup of professional-grade camera modules specifically engineered for the Raspberry Pi® 5. By combining Leopard Imaging's industrial-strength optics with the Raspberry Pi 5's enhanced processing power, this collaboration empowers developers, engineers, and startups to bridge the gap between hobbyist prototyping and enterprise-level production.

Elevating the Raspberry Pi 5 Ecosystem

The Raspberry Pi 5 represents a significant evolution in edge computing, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A76 CPU and upgraded dual 4-lane MIPI CSI interfaces. Leopard Imaging's new camera suite is designed to fully take advantage of these high-bandwidth interfaces, enabling high-resolution, low-latency imaging previously reserved for high-end industrial systems.

With the Raspberry Pi 5 lineup, we are democratizing professional imaging. We are bringing the same industrial camera reliability and high-performance sensor technology used by our enterprise clients directly to the developer community.

A Specialized Lineup for Diverse Applications

The new series features handpicked Sony® and onsemi® sensors, each optimized for specific vision challenges. The lineup includes:

  • LI-IMX664C-MIPI-129H: High-resolution excellence with superior color reproduction and low-light sensitivity.

  • LI-IMX900C-MIPI-078H: A compact, high-speed Global Shutter module designed for precision tracking and space-constrained robotics.

  • LI-IMX715-MIPI-M12: Specialized for HDR imaging, maintaining clarity in extreme lighting contrasts.

  • LI-IMX662-MIPI-081H: Sony STARVIS™ 2 technology for industry-leading performance in near-total darkness.

  • LI-AR2020-MIPI-079H: A very high-resolution 20 megapixel, high-speed HDR rolling shutter sensor for capturing fast-moving objects in dynamic environments.

Pro-Grade Engineering, Seamless Integration

Unlike standard hobby-grade modules, Leopard Imaging's cameras are built to rigorous durability standards. Every module is plug-and-play compatible with the Raspberry Pi OS, supported by open-source drivers and comprehensive integration tools. This ensures that users can transition seamlessly from a successful "Maker" prototype to a scalable commercial product without changing their vision hardware.

About Leopard Imaging Inc. 

Headquartered in Silicon Valley and founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging is a global leader in AI vision innovation, advancing computational imaging performance across autonomous machines, smart drones, AI-enabled IoT, robotics, automation, and medical technologies. 

Press Contact 

Ariel Zhang 

marketing@leopardimaging.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AxCwNhSWpFA
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428125/Leopard_Imaging_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Leopard Imaging Showcases Full Portfolio of Embedded Cameras and AI Vision Solutions at CES 2026

Leopard Imaging Showcases Full Portfolio of Embedded Cameras and AI Vision Solutions at CES 2026

At CES 2026, the world's most influential technology event, Leopard Imaging Inc. showcased its full portfolio of AI vision solutions, demonstrating...
Leopard Imaging to Showcase High-Resolution RGB-IR Stereo Camera Series Eagle Powered by NVIDIA Holoscan and NVIDIA Jetson Thor at CES 2026 -- Advancing Physical AI

Leopard Imaging to Showcase High-Resolution RGB-IR Stereo Camera Series Eagle Powered by NVIDIA Holoscan and NVIDIA Jetson Thor at CES 2026 -- Advancing Physical AI

Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a global innovator in intelligent vision solutions, is excited to announce its high-resolution RGB-IR stereo...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

News Releases in Similar Topics