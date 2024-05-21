Leopard Imaging to Launch World's First RGB-IR High Resolution Stereo Camera Eagle 2 LI-VB1940-GM2A-119H at Embedded Vision Summit 2024

The Eagle 2 camera boasts a cutting-edge design, incorporating two automotive-grade 5.1-megapixel global shutter RGB-IR image sensors. This dual-sensor configuration enables unparalleled depth perception and spatial accuracy, essential for various applications ranging from autonomous vehicles to industrial automation, robotics, and AI-IoT systems.

One of the standout features of the Eagle 2 camera is its ability to deliver exceptional performance in diverse lighting conditions, thanks to its integrated RGB-IR sensor technology. By seamlessly blending visible light and infrared imaging, this camera ensures robust vision capabilities both during daylight hours and in low-light or nighttime scenarios. Whether navigating busy city streets or monitoring remote areas under the cover of darkness, the Eagle 2 camera offers unmatched versatility and reliability.

Moreover, two wide and narrow-angle IR dot pattern projectors further enhance depth perception and object detection, making the Eagle 2 camera a formidable tool for precise spatial mapping and 3D reconstruction tasks.

Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging has supported thousands of well-known companies in advanced imaging solutions with its experienced engineering teams, high quality manufacturing capabilities in both "Made in U.S.A" and offshore, and quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for automotive industry, and AS9100D for aerospace industry.

Leopard Imaging is showcasing the demo of Eagle 2 at Embedded Vision Summit 2024 in Santa Clara Convention Center, Booth 704. To schedule a meeting, please contact marketing@leopardimaging.com.

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Leopard Imaging is a global leader providing high definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions—focusing on core technologies that improve image processing in automotive vehicles, aerospace vehicles, drones, IoT, and robotics. An NVIDIA Elite Partner and a member of the AWS Partner Network, Leopard Imaging works closely with the most established sensor companies in producing advanced camera solutions for global customers. With original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services, Leopard Imaging provides camera customization for the most established organizations.

