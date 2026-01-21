Leopard Imaging Introduces LI-AR0234CSC-GMSL2-120H 8-Camera Multi-Camera GMSL2 Vision System for NVIDIA Orin Platforms

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc.(Leopard Imaging), a global leader in embedded AI vision technology, proudly introduces the LI-AR0234CSC-GMSL2-120H, a high-performance and popular 2-megapixel global shutter GMSL2 camera, designed for advanced multi-camera AI vision systems on NVIDIA® Orin™ platforms.

Based on the onsemi™ AR0234CS CMOS image sensor, the LI-AR0234CSC-GMSL2-120H delivers clear, low-noise imaging across a wide range of lighting conditions for fast moving objects captured. The camera outputs 1920 × 1200 RAW data, making it well suited for precision vision and real-time AI perception. 

Key Features of LI-AR0234CSC-GMSL2-120H

  • Popular 2-Megapixel Global Shutter camera
  • 1920 × 1200 RAW image output
  • Up to 6 Gbps GMSL2 output
  • Designed for multi-camera synchronization and triggering
  • Supports up to 8 simultaneous cameras on Orin platforms

Scalable 8-Camera GMSL2 System Architecture

The LI-AR0234CSC-GMSL2-120H 8-camera system is designed to integrate seamlessly with Leopard Imaging' s GMSL2 carrier board and system solutions, supporting NVIDIA Orin platforms across multiple performance tiers.

This architecture enables up to eight synchronized GMSL2 cameras, providing reliable, high-bandwidth image acquisition for complex multi-view perception systems.

GMSL2 Carrier Board and System Solutions for NVIDIA Orin

The LI-ONX-CB-GMSL2-8CAM carrier board is designed for NVIDIA Orin NX and Orin Nano SOMs, supporting 8-channel GMSL2 cameras with synchronization and trigger modes. It offers versatile interfaces including Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.0, and wireless expansion options such as GNSS, 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, enabling flexible edge AI integration.

The LI-AGO-CB-GMSL2 carrier board supports NVIDIA AGX Orin SOM and provides the same interface set and wireless options. Paired with 8-channel high-resolution GMSL2 cameras, it delivers powerful multi-camera AI perception for high-performance vision systems.

For compact and integrated deployments, the AI Box LI-ONO-BOX-GM2C-8CAM-4GB provides a complete 8-camera GMSL2 system solution. The enclosure and internal layout have been thermally optimized through system-level simulation supporting stable, long-duration multi-camera operation in demanding edge AI environments.

Open Software Ecosystem

Both GMSL2 carrier board platforms support the NVIDIA open-source Software Development Kit (SDK), allowing developers to efficiently deploy, customize, and scale multi-camera AI applications on NVIDIA Orin platforms.

Target Applications

The LI-AR0234CSC-GMSL2-120H 8-camera system is well suited for a wide range of AI vision applications, including navigation, robotics vision, barcode scanning, gesture recognition and 3D scanning, positional tracking, augmented and virtual reality, biometrics, and other scenarios requiring synchronized multi-camera perception.

Leopard Imaging delivers complete camera modules, carrier boards, and system-level vision solutions optimized for NVIDIA Orin platforms, enabling next-generation AI vision at the edge.

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley and founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging is a global leader in AI vision innovation, advancing computational imaging performance across autonomous machines, smart drones, AI-enabled IoT, robotics, automation, and medical technologies.

Press Contact

Ariel Zhang

marketing@leopardimaging.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2865713/LI_AR0234CSC_GMSL2_120H_Leopard_Imaging.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428125/Leopard_Imaging_Logo.jpg

