Leopard Imaging and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Collaborate to Launch the Revolutionary GS500 AI-Based Imaging Solution for Smart City Infrastructure

The GS500 AI vision system features the innovative GS500-MIPI camera, equipped with the world's first intelligent vision sensor IMX500 from Sony, and powered by their edge AI sensing platform, AITRIOS™, which together, allow for advanced AI processing capabilities and high-end edge AI processing.

Powered by a 12-megapixel sensor, the Leopard Imaging GS500 AI vision system excels in deciphering scenes and handling machine-learning tasks directly on the camera. This system offers high speed and security, featuring edge AI and a scalable architecture.

Installation and maintenance are easy with network options like PoE, WiFi, and LTE-CatM1, along with OTA AI and app updates.

Data minimization is a key feature with Sony's IMX500 sensor, ensuring data anonymization at the front edge and implementing top-level data protection. Images are processed to derive metadata at capture, and image capture occurs only when necessary. This mechanism reduces data storage and transfer, making the GS500 AI vision system a secure and reliable choice for various applications, including smart city infrastructure, robotic vision, and industrial automation.

"Leopard's new solution, leveraging Sony Semiconductor Solutions' IMX500, creates a versatile, outdoor, edge AI camera for smart city use cases like traffic counting, curb management, parking occupancy, pedestrian safety, and more. We are pleased to welcome another camera partner into Sony's growing AITRIOS™ ecosystem, expanding offerings for our customers that work under a variety of IoT environments." - Yu Kitamura, Program Manager for Smart Cities, Sony Semiconductor Solutions

In 2023, Leopard Imaging won first place in the Pedestrian Safety Challenge Hackathon Competition co-sponsored by the tinyML Foundation, and the City of San José, with technology partner, Sony Semiconductor Solutions. This competition laid a solid foundation for the GS500 AI system research and development. This fall, Leopard Imaging, Sony Semiconductor Solutions, tinyML, and the City of San José will join together on webinar to discuss how AI vision solutions could improve pedestrian safety efforts in smart cities on September 10th, 8a.m. PST. Click here for webinar registration. Please subscribe to the Leopard Imaging monthly newsletter for additional details.

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging is a global leader in high-definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions. Specializing in core technologies that enhance image processing, Leopard Imaging serves various industries, including automotive, aerospace, drones, IoT, and robotics. Offering both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services, as well as high-quality manufacturing capabilities in both the U.S. and offshore, Leopard Imaging provides customized camera solutions for some of the most prestigious organizations worldwide. As an NVIDIA Elite Partner, Leopard Imaging holds quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for the automotive industry and AS9100D for the aerospace industry, ensuring the highest standards in its products and services.

Press Contact

Cathy Zhao

marketing@leopardimaging.com

+1 408-263-0988

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2473478/Leopard_Imaging_and_Sony_Semiconductor_Solutions_Collaborate.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428125/Leopard_Imaging_Logo.jpg