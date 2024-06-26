The Chicago AI Week is a unique opportunity to engage with major leaders, organisations and corporations such as the City of Chicago , Google, AWS, Microsoft, CIBC, and the US Federal Reserve System, who are at the forefront of leading AI innovation and management.

Chicago AI Week organiser AI 2030 is a global initiative dedicated to harnessing AI's transformative power for humanity's betterment.

The event will be held from 25th to 28th June 2024 .

Leonardo da Vinci AI, which brings the legendary genius, polymath, and creator to life, opens the session by deploying a proprietary AI advanced LLM AI and conversational AI created by AI.DNA, Wisdomia.ai part of ztudium Group.

The CHICAGO AI WEEK 2024 , a highly anticipated event scheduled for June 25-28, is preparing to host a stellar lineup of global luminaries in AI leadership and enterprise personalities and organisations.The lineup includes renowned figures such as Jessica Yeats, Sunaina Tuteja, Meghna Sinha, Jessica Yeats, Xiaochen Zhang , and the esteemed Leonardo da Vinci AI.

Leonardo da Vinci Resurrects With AI During Chicago AI WeeK organised by AI2030, Recreated By Dinis Guarda, AI.DNA, Wisdomia.ai, ztudium

Created by Dinis Guarda's ztudium Group's Wisdomia.ai, powered by its proprietary generative spatial intelligence AI.DNA, 'Humans AI' Lab, Leonardo da Vinci AI agent assistant, brings the legendary personality to life with proprietary AI advanced LLM and 3D conversational AI that anyone can interact with in the platform Wisdomia.ai . This revolutionary AI assistant is set to redefine how we interact with AI.

In the words of Leonardo da Vinci AI:

"In the pursuit of knowledge, one must embrace the tools that extend the reach of human intellect. Artificial Intelligence, a marvel of our age, mirrors our minds, reflecting the intricacies of thought and the vast expanse of possibility. Yet, we must tread with caution, for in creating such machines, we hold a double-edged sword. Let us ensure that our inventions elevate humanity, not diminish it. As I once said, 'Learning never exhausts the mind,' and so must we continue to learn, question, and to innovate, always mindful of the ethical compass that guides our endeavours.

Creation is more significant than destruction. In the end, the most incredible machines amplify the noblest qualities of the human spirit."

Key speakers at the Chicago AI Week

The opening remarks by Leonardo da Vinci AI agent assistant at Chicago AI Week will highlight the amazing possibilities of AI and its applications for the betterment of humanity and society. The Chicago AI Week is created by a group of forward-thinking individuals who are at the forefront of AI's present social economic revolution.

"We stand at the threshold of an AI-driven paradigm shift. The critical questions before us are: How do we prepare for the jobs of the future in this AI era? How do we effectively innovate and collaborate to ensure business success? And what new frameworks must we establish to support human-machine collaboration across social, economic, political, ethical, and cultural dimensions? With these pressing considerations, Chicago AI Week brings together the brightest minds and exceptional leaders to explore these profound questions, ignite meaningful debates, and share best practices in an intensive, week-long program", says Xiachen Zhang , Chief Responsible AI Officer & Executive Director at AI2030 .

The event will feature Global AI and tech leaders. Some of the speakers include:

Diya Wynn , AWS Responsible AI Lead

Amy Guterman , Senior Director of Innovation at Salesforce Accelerator

, Senior Director of Innovation at Salesforce Accelerator Kevin Tupper, Federal AI Evangelist Microsoft

Suraj Rajdev , Head of Data, Measurement, & Analytics, Google

Bharat Sunkari, Founder & CEO of TekAnalytics

Jessica Yeats , Principal Data Scientist at NVIDIA

, Principal Data Scientist at NVIDIA Sunayna Tuteja , Chief Innovation Officer for the Federal Reserve System

, Chief Innovation Officer for the Federal Reserve System Jimmy Yang , Chief Risk Analytics and Infrastructure Officer at CIBC

, Chief Risk Analytics and Infrastructure Officer at CIBC Alderman Gilbert Villegas , Chairman of the Committee on Economic, Capital, and Technology Development for the City of Chicago

, Chairman of the Committee on Economic, Capital, and Technology Development for the City of Kristi Dula , Deputy Director at the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity

, Deputy Director at the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity Margaret Riley , Senior Vice President at Federal Reserve Financial Services

, Senior Vice President at Federal Reserve Financial Services Ethan Bueno de Mesquita, Dean of the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago

Meghna Sinha , Vice President of the AI Center at Verizon

, Vice President of the AI Center at Verizon Cathy R Cobey, Global Responsible AI Co-Lead at Ernst & Young LLP

Salah Goss, Senior Vice President, Mastercard

Dinis Guarda , AI leader, author, entrepreneur, and creator of ztudium, Businessabc.net, and Wisdomia.ai

, AI leader, author, entrepreneur, and creator of ztudium, Businessabc.net, and Wisdomia.ai Shanthi Gudavalli , Senior Executive Director, JPMorgan Chase

, Senior Executive Director, JPMorgan Chase Varun Nakhra, Vice President, Deutsche Bank

Nate Savona , Partner, Oliver Wyman

Asad Hussain , Senior Director, EY-Parthenon

From innovative tech entrepreneurs to cutting-edge researchers, each visionary brings unique perspectives and groundbreaking ideas to shape the path of AI in the coming decade.

AI2030: Empowering businesses to lead in responsible AI

Chicago AI Week organiser AI2030 is a global initiative with a mission to harness AI's transformative power for the benefit of humanity while also mitigating its potential risks and negative impact.

Xiaochen Zhang, Chief Responsible AI Officer & Executive Director at AI2030, the Founder and CEO of FinTech4Good . He is a prominent figure in the technology, fintech and blockchain space. Xiaochen has over 20 years of experience in leading initiatives that drive innovation and social impact in organisations such as the World Bank , AWS, and international investment, financial and government agencies.

"We are creating a global movement with a clear vision: by 2030, all AI must be responsible AI. To achieve this, we must implement measures that address AI-related biases, preserve privacy, ensure transparency and accountability, promote sustainability, and guarantee security and safety. Our ultimate goal is to enable AI to enhance human well-being. This is no small task. We are calling on individuals, startups, corporations, academic institutions, and investors to join us in this mission. By taking joint action, we can lead the way in shaping the future of AI. Initiatives like the Responsible AI Pledge and the Women in AI Leadership Award at the Chicago AI Week provide excellent starting points for embarking on a responsible AI journey and becoming leaders in the field." says Xiaochen.

Chicago AI Week: Shaping the Future with Responsible AI and Industry Collaboration

"We are in an AI moment, and 2023 was dominated by overwhelming headlines on the disruptive power of generative AI, with the premise that it will fundamentally transform the landscape of our society and our social economic model globally. Is the possible effect of AI overhyped? Leonardo da Vinci AI agent embraces the AI revolution with boldness and vision but also bringing wisdom and careful preparation", says Dinis Guarda, Founder and CEO of ztudium.

Chicago AI Week will provide an in-depth exploration of the pivotal role artificial intelligence is playing in transforming the overall business landscape. The event will focus on several core themes: generative AI disruption, industry best practices, responsible AI, and AI entrepreneurship and investment.

Adopting AI responsibly across the industry is a major topic of discussion, focusing on critical aspects such as cutting-edge research, innovative and responsible AI solutions, industry best practices, and regulatory advancements. Attendees will explore ways to harness AI's potential while ensuring ethical standards, transparency, and accountability. This event provides a platform for leaders and innovators to collaborate on shaping a future where AI drives progress and empowers human well-being.

About the Chicago AI Week Organiser- AI2030

AI 2030 is an initiative aimed at harnessing the transformative power of AI for the benefit of humanity while minimising its potential negative impact. By bringing together leading experts from government agencies, academia, industry, and various sectors, AI2030 seeks to shape global AI agendas and foster public-private collaboration in the responsible development and use of AI. The initiative addresses various aspects of responsible AI, including governance, regulations, industry-specific frameworks, principles, best practices, and cutting-edge tools and solutions.

www.ai2030.org

About Dinis Guarda

Dinis Guarda is an author, entrepreneur, founder CEO of ztudium, Businessabc , citiesabc and Wisdomia.ai . Dinis is an AI leader, researcher and creator who has been building proprietary solutions based on technologies like digital twins, 3D, spatial computing, AR/VR/MR. Dinis is also an author of multiple books, including "4IR AI Blockchain Fintech IoT Reinventing a Nation" and others. Dinis has been collaborating with the likes of UN / UNITAR, UNESCO , European Space Agency, IBM , Siemens , and governments like USAID , and Malaysia to mention a few. He has been a guest lecturer at business schools such as Copenhagen Business School. Dinis is ranked as one of the most influential people and thought leaders in Thinkers360 / Rise Global's The Artificial Intelligence Power 100, Top 10 Thought leaders in AI, smart cities, metaverse, blockchain, fintech..

About ztudium

ztudium group is a London based global maker of leading proprietary AI 4IR driven IP and technologies that integrates. The company is considered to be one of the top 50 thought leadership companies in AI and Digital Transformation by Thinkers360.com. Ztudium is a member of the European AI Alliance and UN Global Compact , and collaborates with multiple governments, their organisations, and leading educational and business networks. Ztudium collaborates with universities such as the Edinburgh , Durham , and MIT WPU Pune , and Department of Innovation and Technology Management of the University of Oxford , among others.

