LeoLabs Selected to Support the United Kingdom's First Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Satellite in Low Earth Orbit

The company will deliver Space Situational Awareness services for the United Kingdom Space Command's Project Tyche, the first satellite procurement under the ISTARI programme

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoLabs, the leading provider of integrated solutions that persistently monitor activity in space to reveal threats to safety and security, today announced it was selected to support the launch and operations of the United Kingdom (UK) Space Command's Project Tyche by delivering space tracking and monitoring, and collision avoidance services.

Tyche, scheduled to launch this summer, is a 150-kilogram research and development concept being built under the ISTARI programme. This project aims to test and demonstrate technologies that will form the UK Space Command's first ISTARI multi-satellite intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) constellation in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). Tyche is the first concept satellite to launch under this programme.

In addition to providing Space Situational Awareness (SSA) services for Tyche, LeoLabs will also provide the UK Space Command with Space Domain Awareness (SDA) services, including persistent monitoring of selected high-interest objects.

"LeoLabs is proud to support the UK Space Command and the UK Ministry of Defence as it takes this significant step towards developing the UK's first constellation of ISR satellites in Low Earth Orbit," said LeoLabs CEO Tony Frazier. "We look forward to acting as a critical mission partner to the UK and its Allies for this and future missions, enabling the continued safety and security of space."

LeoLabs is the leading provider of integrated solutions that persistently monitor activity in space to reveal threats to safety and security. Through our unique global radar network and AI-enabled data analytics platform, we collect millions of measurements per day across more than 20,000 objects to maintain a living map of orbital traffic. LeoLabs is transforming how commercial satellite operators, launch providers, and government agencies see, understand, and act on opportunities to protect and defend their assets in space.

