LEO Pharma and Veeva Systems Partner for Patient-centric Digital Trials

Building on its success with the Veeva Clinical Operations Suite, LEO Pharma will complete its standardization on existing Veeva clinical technology, be an early adopter of future Veeva solutions, and help to shape the Veeva digital trials roadmap. By adopting technology and optimized business processes, LEO Pharma plans to achieve the following while maintaining the highest standards of data accuracy, regulatory compliance, and patient safety:

Significantly improved patient experience

Increased patient diversity through decentralized trials

Higher accuracy in clinical data

25% reduction in clinical trial cost

25% reduction in clinical trial time

LEO Pharma will utilize the integrated suite of Veeva clinical products, including eTMF, CTMS, CDMS, Site Connect, eConsent, ePRO, Virtual Visits, and eSource.

"We've been exploring ways to transform clinical trials, but COVID-19 sped up this process. By promptly responding to changing market dynamics, we kept our trials going without delay. Partnering with Veeva supports our 2030 strategy as it will help us to bring innovative treatments to patients faster while also supporting a more sustainable business," said Jörg Möller, executive vice president and head of R&D at LEO Pharma. "Veeva's track record of product excellence makes it the ideal long-term partner to help us achieve this, enabling us to help patients faster and better."

"We're thrilled and honored to extend our longstanding partnership with LEO Pharma to be an early adopter of our full digital trials platform," said Peter Gassner, founder and CEO of Veeva. "We intend to help move the industry forward with a scalable digital trials platform that significantly improves the clinical trial process for patients, sites, and sponsors."

Additional Information

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

Connect with LEO Pharma on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/leo-pharma

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma helps people achieve healthy skin. The company is a leader in medical dermatology with a robust R&D pipeline, a wide range of therapies, and a pioneering spirit. Founded in 1908 and majority owned by the LEO Foundation, LEO Pharma has devoted decades of research and development to advance the science of dermatology, setting new standards of care for people with skin conditions. LEO Pharma is headquartered in Denmark with a global team of 6,000 people, serving 93 million patients in 130 countries. In 2020, the company generated net sales of EUR 1,359 million. For more information please, visit www.LEO-Pharma.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2021. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

Contact:





Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

925-226-8821

deivis.mercado@veeva.com Henrik Heskjaer LEO Pharma +45 3140 6180 hdtdk@leo-pharma.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1638411/Leo_Pharma.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.veeva.com



SOURCE Veeva Systems