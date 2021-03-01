Lennar Named #1 Homebuilder Worldwide on FORTUNE Magazine's 2021 List of 'World's Most Admired Companies'

MIAMI, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), the nation's leading homebuilder, today announced that it has been named #1 Most Admired Homebuilder on FORTUNE Magazine's 2021 List of World's Most Admired Companies.

"We are honored to be named as the #1 Homebuilder in the world on the FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies list which we believe is a reflection of our excellent operating platform combined with a comprehensive technology strategy," said Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman of Lennar. "This recognition is a testament to the extraordinary efforts and dedication of all Lennar Associates in delivering exceptional quality homes while providing an excellent customer experience and creating value for our shareholders. We are proud to foster an environment where Associates and Trade Partners can thrive and be empowered to give back to the communities in which we build."

The annual survey, conducted by FORTUNE and Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, is given to top executives, directors and financial analysts, to identify the companies that enjoy the strongest reputations within their industries and across industries.

FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputations. Korn Ferry has collaborated with FORTUNE annually since 1997 to identify, select and rank the World's Most Admired Companies and uncover the business practices that make these companies highly regarded among their peers. To compile the rankings, corporate reputation and performance are measured against nine key attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness.

The World's Most Admired Companies list can be found on the FORTUNE website. For more information on how the rankings are determined, please view the full methodology on Korn Ferry's website.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

About FORTUNE

FORTUNE is a global leader in business journalism known for its unrivaled access to industry leaders and decision makers. Founded in 1930, FORTUNE magazine has a worldwide circulation of more than 1 million and a readership of nearly 5 million and is the only business brand with editions in Europe and Asia, including a Chinese-language edition. FORTUNE is home to some of the strongest business franchises, including: FORTUNE 500, Best Companies, World's Most Admired Companies, Fastest Growing Companies and Most Powerful Women. The FORTUNE Conference Division extends the brand's mission into live settings, hosting a wide range of annual conferences for top-level executives, including the FORTUNE Global Forum and the Most Powerful Women Summit. FORTUNE's online home is fortune.com, the world's largest dedicated business and finance Web site.

