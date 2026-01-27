Lemonilo Presents Healthier Packaged Food Products to Global Audiences at Gulfood 2026

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonilo, the leading healthier consumer goods company based in Indonesia is continuing to make a move to expand its brand portfolio by showcasing the signature instant noodle and snacks category at Gulfood 2026, world's largest showcase of food innovation and brand power. The event, themed "The Food Universe is Limitless with Gulfood" will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Exhibition Centre from January 26th - 30th January 2026. Within a diverse portfolio, Lemonilo has established a strong presence in Indonesia and begun to expand its product to international markets.

(Left to right) Boby Persulessy - Head of International Business, Andita Rasyid - VP Marketing & Innovation, Shinta Nurfauzia - Co-CEO Lemonilo, Ronald Wijaya - Co-CEO Lemonilo

Participating in Gulfood 2026, aligns with the company's dedication to expanding its distribution network in the Middle East, presenting its signature range of instant noodles and snacks, which are free from preservatives, artificial coloring, and flavor enhancers.

On this occasion, the company will showcase Lemonilo Instant Noodles in assorted variants, such as Lemonilo Ramen Chow Mein, Lemonilo Ramen Fire Chow Mein, Lemonilo Ramen Onion Chicken, and Lemonilo Ramen Curry. As well as crispy thin brownies and sweet potato chips under Lemonilo Brownies Crispy and Lemonilo Chimi brands respectively. This year, the company introduced a new snack variant, Lemonilo Brownies Cruunchy, a chocolate rice crispy bar, which will debut to a global audience at The Dubai Exhibition Centre. Lemonilo is also keen to build connections with key partners and distributors on an international scale especially in the Middle East region.

Andita Rasyid, VP Marketing and Innovation of Lemonilo stated that the company's participation in Gulfood demonstrates its commitment to meet the growing demand for practical, delicious yet healthier food products in the region. The Middle East is one of our focus areas in expansion to the international market. We are beyond delighted to participate in Gulfood 2026 and continue our mission to introduce Lemonilo's vast portfolio to the Middle Eastern market. "This event marks a significant milestone as we continue to expand globally, highlighting our innovative product offerings and connecting with international partners," said Andita.

Meanwhile Lemonilo's brands have become a pioneer in Indonesian healthier food product category, the company continues to innovate each year to foster growth by building brand loyalty and driving renewed customer engagement. Visitors are invited to explore Lemonilo's innovative product lineup and discover its mission at the Indonesian Pavilion.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870165/Gulfood_2026.jpg