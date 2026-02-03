Lemon Learning Acquires Aidaxis to Expand Desktop Application Coverage

Lemon Learning announces its acquisition of Aidaxis to expand desktop application coverage and strengthen its leadership in artificial intelligence.

PARIS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemon Learning, a leading European Digital Adoption Platform (DAP), has announced the acquisition of Aidaxis, a specialist in desktop application solutions and advanced artificial intelligence technologies. This strategic move enables Lemon Learning to extend its offering beyond web-based applications and now support projects involving desktop applications, addressing a critical need for large enterprises operating complex and hybrid IT environments.

As part of the aquisition, the incoming technical team also brings strong expertise in AI research, notably in machine learning models, intelligent assistance systems, and human–computer interaction optimization. This research-driven background further strengthens Lemon Learning's long-term innovation capabilities and reinforces its ability to deliver scalable, reliable, and AI-driven capabilities.

A Digital Adoption Platform Covering Web-based and Desktop Environments

Founded more than a decade ago, Lemon Learning has been helping organizations drive user adoption by guiding employees directly within their business applications. Today, the platform is used by over 200 customers across more than 70 countries, supporting a wide range of use cases including CRM, ERP, HRIS, financial systems, industry-specific software, and mission-critical SaaS applications.

Following the integration of Aidaxis' technologies and expertise, Lemon Learning can now deploy digital adoption projects on strategic desktop applications, unlocking new use cases for enterprises relying on legacy systems and complex client-based software.

A Mature AI Offering Already Adopted by the Majority of Customers

In parallel, Lemon Learning continues to accelerate its artificial intelligence roadmap. Its AI-powered offering is now used by a majority of its customers, enabling intelligent, in-context assistance directly within applications to improve user autonomy, reduce errors, and significantly speed up onboarding. Recent product innovations include:

Guide Checkers — an advanced capability that automatically verifies whether a guide or process has been correctly completed, improving compliance and operational reliability.

— an advanced capability that automatically verifies whether a guide or process has been correctly completed, improving compliance and operational reliability. Contextual AI Assistance — intelligent interactions that adapt to the user's real-time context and guide them step by step.

— intelligent interactions that adapt to the user's real-time context and guide them step by step. Advanced Adoption Analytics — powerful insights that allow organizations to measure impact, identify friction points, and steer large-scale digital transformation initiatives.

"This acquisition perfectly aligns with our vision: building a universal digital adoption platform capable of integrating seamlessly across all application environments, from web to desktop. The arrival of teams with deep expertise in fundamental AI research significantly strengthens our ability to innovate sustainably and deliver intelligent, enterprise-grade solutions to our customers," said Pierre Leroux, Founder and CEO of Lemon Learning.

About Lemon Learning

Lemon Learning is a digital adoption platform that helps organizations ensure effective use of their business applications. By embedding interactive guides directly into software, combined with advanced AI capabilities and robust analytics, Lemon Learning enables companies to accelerate onboarding, reduce support costs, and secure the success of their digital transformation initiatives.

