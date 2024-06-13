Lemnisk positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix for Campaign Customer Data Platform, Q2, 2024 by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Campaign Customer Data Platform vendors.

BENGALURU, India, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Lemnisk as a Q2 2024 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™ analysis of Campaign focused Customer Data Platform market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix: Campaign Customer Data Platform, Q2, 2024, includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Campaign Customer Data Platform vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Anish Krishnan, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Lemnisk's innovative approach by providing a hybrid platform and AI-driven capabilities, sets a new standard for personalized marketing experience. This empowers marketers to predict user behavior and orchestrate seamless cross-channel engagement across channels.

"As businesses navigate the complexities of modern marketing, Lemnisk stands out for its commitment to data security, compliance, and proven customer excellence, offering a comprehensive solution to unlock the true potential of customer data. Lemnisk's visionary roadmap and relentless pursuit of excellence position it as leader in the SPARK Matrix: Campaign Customer Data Platform, Q2, 2024."

Quote by Lemnisk:

"We are stoked to be named a leader in the CDP space by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions," said Subra Krishnan, CEO, Lemnisk.

"This recognition validates Lemnisk's unique ability to deliver real time AI-driven personalization to large enterprises. These enterprises hold themselves to much higher standards of data compliance and customer privacy than the rest of the industry. And also, invariably have a more complex customer experience stack," he added.

Additional Resources:

For more information about Lemnisk visit here.

About Lemnisk:

Lemnisk's AI-driven Customer Data Platform and real-time marketing automation solution delivers superior customer experiences that result in increased conversions, retention, and growth for enterprises.

The key capabilities include:

- Uniquely resolve a user in real-time across different data sources and channels

- Create 1:1 personalized experiences for each user across multiple marketing channels

- Orchestrate individual customer journeys on the right channels at the right time using a proprietary in-built AI engine called Ramanujan

Founded by Subra Krishnan, Rinku Ghosh, and Praveen D.S, Lemnisk is headquartered in Bangalore and has offices in Singapore, Dubai, and Boston. The company is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as a strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

