Lemieux et Cie's Flagship Arrives in SoHo's Little Paris

Christiane Lemieux opens the maison's new studio at 161 Grand Street, blending new collections with curated vintage

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemieux et Cie has opened a new flagship studio at 161 Grand Street, in the heart of SoHo's Little Paris enclave. For a maison rooted in European heritage, it is a natural home, and the most complete expression yet of the brand's vision in New York.

Lemieux et Cie

Designed and curated by founder Christiane Lemieux, the studio is composed as a series of layered vignettes, pairing new collections with vintage pieces chosen for their history and provenance. The result is a dialogue between past and present, and a complete point of view across the home: furnishings, lighting, textiles, and decorative objects, gathered under one roof.

"When I found this space, I knew immediately," says Christiane Lemieux, Founder of Lemieux et Cie. "It had the light, the character, and the feeling that the collections would finally be seen the way they were meant to be."

The studio welcomes both the trade and private clients, with full-service interior design support available by appointment. Throughout the year, a program of curated events and conversations will make 161 Grand Street a gathering place for the community.

Studio Address: 161 Grand Street, New York, NY 10013

Studio Hours: Monday to Friday, 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM; Saturday and Sunday, 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Phone: +1.646.276.3016

About Lemieux et Cie

Lemieux et Cie was founded in 2022 by designer, author, and entrepreneur Christiane Lemieux. Shaped by a French-Canadian upbringing, global travels, and a lifelong study of art and design history, Christiane brings an editorial eye to every collection. Rooted in provenance, craftsmanship, and cultural narrative, every piece is created by artisans, not algorithms, to be collected, lived with, and passed down. Not designed for disposal, but for legacy. Forever Furniture.

For more information, visit lemieuxetcie.com , or follow the maison on Instagram @lemieuxetcie and LinkedIn .

Media inquiries: marketing@lemieuxetcie.com

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