Legumes from Europe: Quality, safety, sustainability, versatility and great taste. Ready when you are, just open the can!

ANICAV

01 Nov, 2023, 10:00 GMT

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One press event on November 7 along with the notable presence of Italian companies in the Speciality Food Festival trade show in Dubai from 7 to 9 November 2023.

Both activities are part of the "Legumes from Europe" promotional campaign led by ANICAV – the National Association of Canned Vegetable Industries – and co-funded by the European Union.

http://www.legumesfromeurope.com
Quality, safety, sustainability and versatility: these are the main characteristics of the promoted products, which we invite you to appreciate thanks to the special recipes proposed by well-known chefs, such as Andrea Mugavero and Vivek Huria, at the press event as well as at the cooking demos which will be organised daily during the Speciality Food Festival exhibition and which will see the special participation of the winner of MasterChef India, Nikita Gandhi Patni.

If you are a journalist, a blogger, a foodie, an importer or distributor and would like to attend the press event or the Specialty Food Festival, please send an e-mail to contact.uae@legumesfromeurope.com

About ANICAV:

ANICAV is the National Association of Canned Vegetables Industries; with over 90 member companies, it is the largest representative association of vegetable-canning companies in the world.

To discover more, follow us on www.legumesfromeurope.com and on:

www.facebook.com/LegumesFromEuropeUAE/ 

www.instagram.com/legumesfromeuropeuae/

Press contact:

contact.uae@legumesfromeurope.com

Enjoy. It's from Europe!   

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2261232/ANICAV.jpg

SOURCE ANICAV

