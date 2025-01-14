LEGO® Education Announces Hands-on Learning Solution for Year 1-9 Science

Hands-on learning helps build confidence, yet only half of students have access to these experiences in science lessons, according to a new LEGO® Education report. LEGO® Education Science aims to change that.

BILLUND, Denmark, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LEGO® Education announced its new learning solution, LEGO® Education Science, to help educators bring hands-on science learning to more students. Designed to boost engagement, LEGO Education Science features 120+ engaging, curriculum-aligned science lessons and ready-to-use class presentations that bring science to life for teachers and students (Year 1-9 or ages 5-11+).

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/lego/9312551-en-lego-education-science-hands-on-learning

Critical thinking skills and an understanding of science concepts and practices are increasingly needed for the future. Yet, the State of Classroom Engagement Report: Science Edition, a survey commissioned by LEGO Education, found that 45 percent of students who listed science as one of their "least favourite" subjects described it as "too hard", and 37 percent felt they were "bad at it." Notably, 58 percent of these students were girls, highlighting the ongoing STEM gap.

These findings underscore the need to reimagine science lessons to be more inclusive for students and teachers. In addition to understanding scientific concepts, science learning also plays a crucial role in developing skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, collaboration and creativity. Every student deserves to succeed in science, and, together with educators, LEGO Education wants to make that a reality.

"Science teaches us to ask curious questions to understand the world around us," said Victor Saeijs, President of LEGO Education. "If students think they're not good at the subject or avoid it, we risk losing an entire generation of innovators and problem-solvers. We share your commitment as educators to excite and engage students with high-quality science education."

With LEGO Education Science, teachers have everything they need to instantly engage students in scientific phenomena and spark student creativity and problem-solving through hands-on learning. Lessons are aligned to the U.S. Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and the National Curriculum in England to easily integrate into the classroom.

Each lesson starts with a big question to spark curiosity and invite enquiry, while also connecting scientific principles to the real world for deeper comprehension. Students will explore multiple paths to a solution, ask key questions and work with their peers. Kits are designed for use by up to four students together, with each student taking an active role in the lesson. This supports different learning abilities and develops collaboration and communication skills.

"It was inspiring to see my students' enthusiasm and creativity flourish," said Jill Snodgrass, a fourth-grade maths and science teacher at Kernan Trail Elementary in Florida, U.S., who tested the new solution with her class. "The tactile nature of working with LEGO bricks helps solidify their understanding by connecting abstract concepts to tangible outcomes. They were so excited to see their finished build for the lesson, especially when the rattlesnake used its shaking tail to ward off predators. Their collaboration and joy were truly a highlight of the day."

Hands-on learning makes learning more accessible for all students, yet only 55 percent of students globally get these experiences in science lessons, according to the report. LEGO Education Science unlocks exciting discoveries for students, empowers teachers, and engages the whole classroom with hands-on, collaborative lessons. Over 3,000 students in over 100 classrooms tested the new learning solution throughout its development.

"One of the most powerful things we can do as educators is to instill a lifelong love of learning in our students," said Andrew Sliwinski, Head of Product Experience at LEGO Education. "LEGO Education Science supports educators across the world to bring the science curriculum to life in a new way with ready-made lessons and high quality, reusable LEGO bricks and hardware. I can't wait to see these learning experiences in the hands of students."

LEGO Education Science will begin shipping in August 2025. To learn more visit: LEGOeducation.com/science.

About LEGO Education Science

Includes 120+ lessons, teacher materials and carefully selected LEGO bricks and hardware to enable hands-on learning.

Provides getting started materials, lessons, curriculum mapping, facilitation notes and ready-to-teach class presentations through the online Teacher Portal.

Flexibility for teachers to select lessons based on year groups (approximately 40 lessons per kit) or in the way that best supports their curriculum needs.

Designed for use by up to four students per kit for increased collaboration and engagement.

Available in three kits by year group. Please contact your LEGO Education authorised reseller for complete pricing and availability. LEGO Education Science Kit Year 1-3 277 LEGO bricks 1 double motor USB charging cable Building instructions LEGO Education Science Kit Year 4-6 335 LEGO bricks 1 double motor 1 controller 2 connection cards USB charging cable Building instructions LEGO Education Science Kit Year 7-9 424 LEGO bricks 1 single motor 1 double motor 1 controller 1 colour sensor 3 connection cards USB charging cable Building instructions



About the State of Classroom Engagement Report: Science Edition

A global survey conducted by LEGO Education of over 6,000 Year 1-9 teachers, parents, students, and U.S. education administrators. Markets included Australia, Germany, South Korea, the UK and the U.S. Total sample size: 6,650, including 2,400 teachers, 2,000 parents, 2,000 students (aged 5-14), and 250 U.S. education administrators. Fieldwork was completed 15 May 2024-15 June 2024.

Download the report here. Key findings include:

Only a third (37 percent) of parents and half (52 percent) of science teachers surveyed globally believe students are engaged in science.

The majority of science teachers (73 percent) do not feel equipped to engage students in science.

Most science teachers and parents surveyed believe science education cultivates curiosity, critical thinking and problem-solving, which are critical skills in the classroom and beyond.

Students with access to hands-on learning experiences are 1.5 times more likely to be confident in learning science than those that don't.

Three out of four science teachers who incorporate hands-on learning agree it fosters higher test scores and grades.

About LEGO Education

At LEGO Education, we are committed to providing educators and students with the most engaging, joyful learning experiences the classroom has ever seen. Part of the LEGO Group, our future-focused team of educators and innovators has built Year 1-9 learning experiences for 45 years based on the LEGO brick, our learning through play methodology and curriculum-driven learning outcomes. Together, we can equip every student with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed and empower them to rebuild the world better than they found it.

LEGO and the LEGO logo are trademarks and/or copyrights of the LEGO Group. ©2025 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kelley Brescia

Kelley.brescia@LEGO.com