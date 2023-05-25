LEGENDARY ROCKSTAR SIR ROD STEWART UNVEILS WOLFIE'S WHISKY

GLASGOW, Scotland, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Music industry icon Sir Rod Stewart has announced his next release: Wolfie's Whisky, a blended Scotch whisky that embodies his reputation as 'the Cockney Scotsman' and pays tribute to his Scottish heritage and cheeky chappie image.

Designed to reflect Rod's rock 'n' roll heritage with subtle nods to Americana, Wolfie's was inspired by the legendary musician's early hell raising days with the Faces.

Rod Stewart launches Wolfie's Whisky Wolfie’s Whisky, £35, www.wolfiesiscoming.com

"Wolfie's is a rascal of a thing and with just a sip the whisky takes you back to the good old days. Fine-tuned and perfectly balanced, Wolfie's is a delight both over ice and mixed into a favourite cocktail," says Rod.

"It's a fine tipple, whether you're partying with friends, celebrating a Celtic win or reminiscing with family. For me, Wolfie's depicts the carefree behaviour of my more mischievous days and the excitement of what life still has to offer – let the good times roll!"

Wolfie's Blended Scotch Whisky (40% ABV) is wonderfully balanced with flavours of warming cinnamon, fresh vanilla and baked apple. The whisky has a delicate taste of sweet peat and pears in syrup before finishing with candied citrus peels and a gentle oak spice.

With its unique blend of rock 'n' roll roots, Americana and Scottish heritage, Wolfie's is bringing something new to the Scotch whisky market. Distilled on the banks of Loch Lomond by an expert team with decades of whisky-making know-how and an all-Scottish team behind the brand, Wolfie's truly has Scotland at its heart.

Referencing the opening track from Rod's 1991 album Vagabond Heart, the lyrics 'Rhythm of My Heart' are emblazoned on the base of the bottle. Rod's recording of the song was a nod to his own Scottish heritage having adapted the melody from the traditional folk song, Loch Lomond.

Wolfie's will be available to buy online for £35 from Monday 19 June and in the meantime fans are encouraged to sign up at www.wolfiesiscoming.com to gain access to an exclusive presale from Friday 16 June. They'll also be in with the chance of finding one of 1,000 bottles of Wolfie's that have been signed by Rod.

With the initial limited run of bottles marked as first releases, Wolfie's will initially be available to buy online across the UK and in Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, The Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. It will also launch in America in July as Rod embarks on his North American tour.

About Wolfie's Whisky:

Launching in 2023, Wolfie's Whisky is a 40% ABV blended Scotch whisky distilled in partnership with Rod Stewart

About Rod Stewart:

Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with an estimated 250 million records and singles sold worldwide. His signature voice, style and songwriting have transcended all genres of popular music, from rock, folk, soul, R&B, and even the Great American Songbook; making him one of the few stars to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of his career.

Rod has earned countless of the industry's highest awards, among them, two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy™ Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became "Sir Rod Stewart" after being knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.

