LegaXy Enters MENA Through Strategic Partnership with Optima Sports and Capital; Signs Emirati Golfer Ahmad Skaik

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LegaXy, India's leading sportainment and talent management platform, has entered the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region through a strategic partnership with UAE-based Optima Sports and Capital. This marks LegaXy's first international expansion, making it the first Indian sportainment platform to establish operations in the region.

L-R - Sachin Kerur, Mohammed Sirajuddin, Qais, Aneesh Gautam, Amitesh Shah

The partnership will create an integrated sports management ecosystem across MENA, covering athlete representation, brand partnerships, experiential initiatives, and original content, and launches with the signing of Ahmad Skaik, the UAE's top-ranked professional golfer, as its first exclusive regional athlete.

Ahmad Skaik, Professional Golfer, said,"This partnership comes at an important moment for Emirati golf. LegaXy and Optima bring a long-term vision that goes beyond performance, focusing on brand, impact, and global presence. I'm proud to represent the UAE as we build something meaningful together."

Sachin Kerur, Chairman, Optima Sports and Capital, said,"LegaXy has set a strong benchmark in athlete brand building. Combining their global sportainment approach with our regional expertise allows us to create a world-class platform rooted in the Middle East. Signing Ahmad Skaik reflects our commitment to credibility, excellence, and regional talent."

Amitesh Shah, Founder & CEO, LegaXy, added,"MENA is one of the most exciting sports markets globally. Ahmad represents the professionalism, ambition, and international outlook we believe will define the region's next generation of athletes."

Mohammed Sirajuddin, Founding Advisor, LegaXy, said,"The UAE's evolving sports ecosystem offers a strong platform for global growth. Our partnership with Optima brings the local insight required to create new opportunities for athletes and brands."

About LegaXy

A sports entertainment and talent management platform that helps athletes build, protect, and monetise their brands through strategic planning, media, and commercial partnerships, delivering a disciplined, athlete-first approach to long-term value creation.

LegaXy works with leading Indian athletes including Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshit Rana, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma supporting their careers on and off the field.

About Optima Sports and Capital FZ LLC

A UAE-based advisory specializing in sports partnerships, talent representation, and investment strategy across the Middle East. With a strong international network, Optima supports brands and rights holders with sponsorship strategy, rights negotiations and activation delivery, while also representing talent and advising on sports investment opportunities. The firm also provides consulting on commercial and market strategy, helping organisations enter, grow and win in the region.

Contact:

Abhishek Gupta,

abhishek@legaxy.org

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902863/LegaXy_Optima_Sports_and_Capital.jpg