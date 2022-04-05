LegacyFX wins two awards at the 10th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

LegacyFX has won the 'Most Innovative Forex Broker, Africa' and 'Best Trading Education, MENA' for the year 2022. The ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria in 2022 in Dubai.

LONDON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. LegacyFX was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on LegacyFX winning the awards, ShivKumar (CEO) of Global Brands Magazine said, "LegacyFX has constantly managed to grow while being extremely customer centric. Keeping them as a focal point and strategizing the business around them has helped the company soar to great heights. This is an important lesson that businesses across the globe, regardless of their size should learn. We wish LegacyFX all the best for the future endeavors and hope they continue to grow and prosper the way they have."

Commenting on winning the awards, Jad Abdelrahaman, CEO of LegacyFX, said, "We, as a company, have taken the time to deeply reflect on the growing needs of our clientele and on changes within the financial services and forex industries. Doing so inspired us to implement massive enhancements of our products, services, design, marketing capabilities, and myriads of other features - all in attempt to continue providing our client base the best possible brokerage to join and to increase brand awareness and reach on a global scale. We are constantly formulating new aspirations and ideas for improvement, so we see ourselves only growing further in the future."

About LegacyFX

Multi-asset trading specialist, LegacyFX, has maintained its stance as one of the most promising brokers within the forex industry. In recent years the company has expanded the scope its products and services to include an additional 2,000 available assets to trade on and to target LATAM regions. The company also shares rebate models for a cash-back program, upgraded to the MT5 trading platform, added PAMM Accounts and a Loyalty Membership Program, as well as 7 new account types with swap-free options. Key financial regulators such as CySEC, VFSC, NBRB, BaFIN, and others regulate the broker currently. Efforts are already underway for the broker to obtain FCA licensing and offices in the UK region as well. LegacyFX endeavors to educate its clientele, by providing a well-equipped and reliable learning experience from beginners to professional traders through educational resources such as webinars each month, Autochartist, economic calendars, market analysis, and more. The broker also gained new partnership deals with Spanish LaLiga football club, Real Betis Balompiè, Trading Central, SumSub, and various prominent media firms. User-friendliness of their desktop and mobile platforms are amongst their fortes, following a complete redesign of their website's UX/UI design. Overall, LegacyFX is excellently poised for continued improvements and recognition.

About Global Brands Magazine

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stand out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

