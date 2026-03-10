Leeds Bradford Airport chooses A-SAFE for new terminal and baggage safety systems

Statistics from the UK Civil Aviation Authority show passenger numbers reached more than 292 million in 2024, a 7% increase on the previous year. This growth is putting airports under pressure to maintain performance at higher volumes.

James Smith, Co-CEO of A-SAFE, said: "Airports are under growing pressure to move more passengers, more quickly, without compromising safety. Meeting that demand requires safety solutions that do more than protect assets and instead keep operations moving while cutting the risk of disruption. Leeds Bradford is the latest example across our aviation projects of how Atlas systems help airports operate at scale with confidence while keeping everyone and everything safe."

Gemma Whitehead, Head of Health, Safety, Environment & Compliance at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: "Safety is at the heart of everything we do at Leeds Bradford Airport, and this latest installation by A-SAFE is a testament to that commitment. Their expertise in aviation environments, combined with close collaboration with Farrans Construction and Millar Design & Management, has helped us enhance protection for our passengers, staff and assets in critical operational areas. We're proud to work with partners who share our high standards for safety and innovation."

The project was delivered in partnership with Farrans Construction, the main contractor, and Millar Design & Management, a consultancy with specialist airport experience. A-SAFE worked closely with both organisations to review plans, resolve technical challenges and optimise the safety design to fit in around Leeds Bradford's current safety requirements.

Leeds Bradford adopted A-SAFE's Atlas for infrastructure and baggage systems, Atlas Plus for passenger segregation, and high-impact bollards for baggage door protection. This is the same range A-SAFE has used in its other major airport projects, to meet the impact demands of environments where tugs pull multiple baggage trolleys at heavy combined loads. The installation was completed over three weeks, with two weeks in the baggage hall and one week on the apron.

Ray Barnett, Sales Director at A-SAFE UK, added: "Airports face safety demands that differ greatly from other sectors. Our experience on projects at major aviation hubs gave us the insight to support Leeds Bradford's development with systems that were fit for purpose for the requirements of their operations. It is positive to see safety recognised not just as protection, but as a foundation for keeping airport operations moving."

The completion of the Leeds Bradford project adds to A-SAFE's portfolio of UK airport work and highlights the role of safety infrastructure in keeping transport hubs reliable. With airports under pressure to handle rising passenger numbers and tighter schedules, A-SAFE's solutions are helping prepare operations for sustained growth and increased complexity.

Notes to Editors

About A-SAFE

A-SAFE is a global leader in workplace safety solutions. As the inventor of the world's first industrial-strength polymer safety barrier, A-SAFE has transformed workplace protection for warehouses, factories, airports and more. Operating across 65+ countries, A-SAFE's clients include Coca-Cola, Nestlé and Amazon. The company was a key contributor to the creation of PAS 13 – the BSI-backed global Code of Practice for safety barriers.

