Lee Kum Kee Partners with UNESCO to Launch the "Forever Flavors Project", Co-creating a Global Archive of Flavour Memories

Daniel Shih, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and General Counsel of Lee Kum Kee Group; Simon Cao, Vice President - Global Brand Development and Communications, Global Marketing of Lee Kum Kee Sauce; Professor Shahbaz Khan, Director and Representative of UNESCO Regional Office for East Asia; representatives from the Chinese National Commission for UNESCO; Department of International Exchange and Cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China; Intangible Cultural Heritage Division of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism; representatives of UNESCO Category 2 Centres; representatives from Chinese cities of gastronomy within the UNESCO Creative Cities Network; industry's associations representatives, as well as media and online influencers participated in the launch ceremony of the "Forever Flavors Project," marking the official commencement of the collaboration between the two parties.

A Global Call for Flavour Memories

Lee Kum Kee and UNESCO's collaboration comprises four priorities: safeguarding culinary cultural heritage, nurturing young culinary talent, building platforms for cross-cultural dialogue, and encouraging public participation. The overall aim of the effort is to protect and share collective food memories that transcend time and geography.

Among them, the flagship initiative – the "Forever Flavors Project" – will be accepting submissions from 20 January. Through its official RedNote (Xiaohongshu) account: 忘不了的味道•档案计划, Lee Kum Kee's official Instagram, UNESCO's official website, WeChat official accounts, and other social media platforms, the campaign will invite users around the world to share flavour stories from themselves, their families or their communities via text, video and photos. Posts should include the hashtags "#忘不了的味道" or #Forever Flavors Project, and be uploaded to the designated project website: foreverflavorsproject.lkk.com.

Selected stories will have the opportunity to be featured on the official platforms of UNESCO and Lee Kum Kee; content contributors will receive a digital certificate bearing a unique archival number under the "Forever Flavors Project" by UNESCO and Lee Kum Kee. The project will also engage both professional chefs and home cooking enthusiasts, keeping these memory-laden flavors alive and flowing.

Using Food as a Bridge to Foster Cross-Cultural Understanding

At the ceremony, Professor Shahbaz Khan, Director and Representative of the UNESCO Regional Office for East Asia, commented, "Food is a living heritage that carries memory, identity, and emotion. It serves as a key link between generations and is crucial for promoting cultural identity and sustainable development. UNESCO is especially pleased to partner with Lee Kum Kee, a company whose history is deeply intertwined with culinary craftsmanship and everyday cooking traditions across generations. This collaboration demonstrates how public-private partnerships can contribute meaningfully to cultural safeguarding when grounded in shared values, respect for heritage, and long-term commitment."

Daniel Shih, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and General Counsel of Lee Kum Kee Group remarked, "Since 1888, Lee Kum Kee has been at the heart of kitchens, dining tables and the everyday family life. From a single spoon of oyster sauce to becoming a beloved staple in households worldwide, we have maintained not only a consistent flavour but also a sense of familiarity and reassurance – preserving a 'memory of flavour'. This shared commitment to values has led to a meaningful collaboration between Lee Kum Kee and UNESCO. We sincerely thank UNESCO for fostering this bridge of cultural exchange with us."

The event also featured four guest speakers who shared personal stories about food and memory, including Vicky Cheng, Executive Chef and owner of WING, one of The World's 50 Best Restaurants; Yang Guang, a food blogger; Xiao Yang (Young), a cultural and humanities writer; and Sun Guoliang, a representative inheritor of Shaoxing cuisine cooking skills, a non-material cultural heritage of Zhejiang Province. Their narratives spanned multi-generational family recipes, flavours that alleviate homesickness, and food's role in cultural identity and personal healing, exemplifying the project's core idea that flavour anchors emotions.

A Long-Term Commitment to Memory, Heritage and Connection

Food is the first lens through which people understand the world and one of the most direct and heartfelt ways to build friendships and deepen mutual understanding. For 138 years, Lee Kum Kee has believed in the bond between flavour and human connection, dedicating itself to creating exceptional Asian culinary experiences for people around the world. Through its cooperation with UNESCO, Lee Kum Kee aims to use flavour as a shared language to foster cross-cultural dialogue that is relatable to everyday life.

The "Forever Flavors Project" is now officially launched. We sincerely invite people around the world to share their unique stories and contribute to building an archive of flavour memories.

About Lee Kum Kee Group

Lee Kum Kee was founded by the Lee Kum Kee Family in 1888. Today, the Family has reached the sixth generation. Its vision is "to be the most trusted enterprise for a healthier and happier world beyond 1,000 years!"

Lee Kum Kee Group began with its sauce business and later expanded into the Traditional Chinese Medicine ("TCM") industry. By venturing into TCM plantation management and sales, the Group further solidified its leading position in the industry. Nonetheless, Lee Kum Kee Group never rests on its laurels. We actively diversify our portfolio to include property and venture capital investments, as well as corporate culture consultancy and the movememnt to co-create a happier world. The Group currently has over 9,000 employees worldwide. For more details, please visit www.leekumkeegroup.com.

About Lee Kum Kee Sauce

Lee Kum Kee Sauce is the global gateway to Asian culinary culture, dedicated to promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide. Since 1888, it has brought people together over joyful reunions, shared traditions and memorable meals. Beloved by consumers and chefs alike, Lee Kum Kee Sauce's range of more than 300 sauces and condiments sparks creativity in kitchens everywhere, inspiring professional and home chefs to experiment, create, and delight. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China and serving over 100 countries and regions, Lee Kum Kee Sauce's rich heritage, unwavering commitment to quality, sustainable practices and "Constant Entrepreneurship" combine to enable superior experiences through Asian cuisine for people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.LKK.com.

About the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

UNESCO was established in 1945 as the abbreviated name for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. As a specialized agency of the United Nations, it is dedicated to strengthening the common bonds of all humanity through the promotion of education, science, culture, and communication.

In collaboration with governments worldwide, UNESCO develops international standards and legal instruments, provides tools, and enhances knowledge to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time, thereby contributing to the building of a more equitable and peaceful world.

The work UNESCO carries out with its 194 Member States includes protecting biodiversity, addressing artificial intelligence, improving quality education, safeguarding heritage, and ensuring access to reliable information. For more details, please visit: https://www.unesco.org/en.

