LEE KUM KEE CELEBRATES ASIAN CUISINE AND CULTURE IN GLOBAL "FLAVOURS THAT BIND" CAMPAIGN

Beloved brand unveils new global brand positioning at Lunar New Year,

highlighting the universal power of togetherness, tradition, and shared culinary experiences

HONG KONG, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Asian culinary brand Lee Kum Kee today introduced its new brand positioning – "Enabling Superior Experiences through Asian Cuisine" – and launched its first global brand campaign. The centrepiece of the FLAVOURS THAT BIND campaign is an impactful brand film that celebrates Lee Kum Kee's values of culinary heritage and culture while inviting the world to experience new traditions and togetherness at Lunar New Year and beyond.

Iconic Asian culinary brand Lee Kum Kee launches its first global brand campaign, FLAVOURS THAT BIND. The centrepiece is an impactful brand film that celebrates Lee Kum Kee’s values of culinary heritage and culture while inviting the world to experience new traditions and togetherness at Lunar New Year and beyond. The FLAVOURS THAT BIND campaign is being rolled out from today across traditional and social media platforms, with the evocative brand film taking over global landmarks in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. With the launch of its new brand campaign, Lee Kum Kee celebrates its evolution as a global gateway to Asian culinary culture, representing the diversity, richness, and expressivity of Asian flavours on a global stage.

"Founded 137 years ago, Lee Kum Kee remains true to its mission of promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide while advancing the reach and influence of Asian cuisine to meet the growing global appetite for new and exciting flavours. As Asian food, music, and cinema increasingly resonate with people around the world, Lee Kum Kee is seizing this moment to further champion Asian culinary traditions and culture," Jet Jing, Chief Executive Officer of Lee Kum Kee Sauce, explains. "Through our new brand positioning, we aim to inspire creativity and foster connections to enable superior experiences for people everywhere through Asian cuisine."

The FLAVOURS THAT BIND film captures cherished moments from Lunar New Year tables worldwide. From dumpling-making with a much-loved grandmother to laughter and cheers with friends and family, it celebrates the role of food in connecting generations and communities. It is an invitation from Lee Kum Kee for everyone to savour the richness of culture, reconnect over meals, and create memories that last a lifetime.

"With the launch of our new brand campaign, Lee Kum Kee celebrates its evolution as a global gateway to Asian culinary culture, representing the diversity, richness, and expressivity of Asian flavours on a global stage," Doreen Cheng, Chief Marketing Officer of Lee Kum Kee Sauce, says. "For us, 'global' is not restricted to geography – it's an attitude of authentic inclusiveness, where the flavours, traditions, and togetherness we celebrate resonate universally, this spirit is at the heart of our campaign. Through the brand film, we aim to preserve our heritage while inspiring chefs and food lovers to connect with Asian cuisine in meaningful ways."

The FLAVOURS THAT BIND campaign is being rolled out from today across traditional and social media platforms, with the evocative brand film taking over global landmarks in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

With a richly flavourful heritage of 137 years, Lee Kum Kee is synonymous around the world with the authentic tastes of Asia. In the 1920s, it travelled alongside immigrants from China to the U.S., providing a taste of home in an unfamiliar land and also enabling their entrepreneurial dreams, with ingredients and sauces that were the building blocks of modern Chinese-American cuisine. The brand continues to promote culinary culture and support the global food industry's growth and innovation to this day. In June 2024, it became the first Official Sauce and Condiment Partner of The World's 50 Best Restaurants.

As the conversation around Asian food and culture continues to evolve, Lee Kum Kee aims to stay at the forefront of this dialogue by celebrating Asian heritage while welcoming new consumers to explore the vibrant and sensorial flavours of Asian cuisine. With a growing presence in more than 100 countries and regions, Lee Kum Kee remains a global gateway for professional and home chefs alike to explore, innovate, and create superior culinary experiences in kitchens and restaurants worldwide.

Watch the FLAVOURS THAT BIND brand film here.

Please download the hi-res photos here.

ABOUT LEE KUM KEE

Lee Kum Kee is the global gateway to Asian culinary culture, dedicated to promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide. Since 1888, it has brought people together over joyful reunions, shared traditions, and memorable meals. Beloved by consumers and chefs alike, Lee Kum Kee's range of more than 300 sauces and condiments sparks creativity in kitchens everywhere, inspiring professional and home chefs to experiment, create, and delight. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China and serving over 100 countries and regions, Lee Kum Kee's rich heritage, unwavering commitment to quality, sustainable practices, and "Constant Entrepreneurship" combine to enable superior experiences through Asian cuisine for people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.LKK.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603435/Lee_Kum_Kee_FLAVOURS_THAT_BIND_EN.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603436/Lee_Kum_Kee_DOOH_Collage_EN.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603437/Lee_Kum_Kee_Brand_Positioning_Enabling_Superior_Experiences_Through_Asian_Cuisine_EN.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603484/LKK_Logo.jpg