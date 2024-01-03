LeddarTech Appoints Oren Dayan as Vice-President of Product Line Management and Business Development

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeddarTech®, an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology for ADAS, AD and parking applications, proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Oren Dayan as Vice-President of Product Line Management and Business Development. Mr. Dayan will be based at LeddarTech's research and development center in Tel-Aviv, Israel.

LeddarTech logo

As Vice-President of Product Line Management and Business Development, Mr. Dayan will be instrumental in executing the company's automotive software roadmap and the business development objectives of LeddarTech.

Mr. Dayan possesses over 20 years of leadership experience and over ten years with a focus on the automotive software market, managing high-volume strategic programs for leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. As a leader at major technology companies, Oren successfully led multidisciplinary teams and executed strategic initiatives with multinational automotive accounts. Before joining LeddarTech, Oren served as Vice-President of Business and Programs at automotive technology company Tri-Eye, where he was successful in strategic product and business development, leading to significant growth. Before Tri-Eye, Oren was the PM Group Leader with Mobileye, managing major customer projects, most notably with global automotive OEM Geely Group. Oren also held significant leadership roles with Guardian Optical Technologies, Altice and others.

Mr. Dayan holds a Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Industrial Management and a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Computer Science, Software Engineering from Ben-Gurion University, Israel.

"I am honored and enthusiastic to take on the Vice-President of Product Line Management and Business Development role at LeddarTech," Mr. Dayan stated. "The company's cutting-edge automotive software solutions have set a benchmark in the industry, and I am eager to contribute to its growth trajectory. With over 20 years of leadership experience, including a decade focused on the automotive software market, my primary focus will be driving business development objectives for LeddarTech. I am committed to leveraging my expertise to spearhead strategic initiatives, forge key partnerships and propel the company to new heights in the realm of ADAS and AD technology. LeddarTech's vision aligns seamlessly with my passion for advancing innovation, and I am ready to lead the charge in expanding our footprint in the market through robust business development strategies," Mr. Dayan concluded.

"I am delighted to welcome Mr. Dayan as our newly appointed Vice-President of Product Line Management and Business Development," said Mr. Antonio Polo, Sr. Vice-President of Product and Business Development of LeddarTech. "With over a decade dedicated to the automotive software market and a remarkable leadership journey spanning major industry players, Mr. Dayan brings invaluable experience to our team. His strategic vision and proven ability to deliver business development growth align seamlessly with LeddarTech's fast-growth goals. Together, we look forward to achieving new heights in innovation and commercial project deployment success under Mr. Dayan's capable leadership," Mr. Polo concluded.

About LeddarTech

A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal, Toronto and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS, autonomous driving (AD) and parking applications. LeddarTech's automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 150 patent applications (80 granted) that enhance ADAS, AD and parking capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which forward-looking statements shall also include forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws), including, but not limited to, statements relating to LeddarTech's anticipated strategy, future operations, prospects, objectives and financial projections and other financial metrics. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "likely," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend" and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: (i) the possibility that anticipated benefits of LeddarTech's recent business combination will not be realized, and the anticipated tax treatment of the business combination; (ii) the risk that shareholder litigation in connection with the business combination or other settlements or investigations may result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; (iii) changes in general economic and/or industry-specific conditions; (iv) possible disruptions from the business combination that could harm LeddarTech's business; (v) the ability of LeddarTech to retain, attract and hire key personnel; (vi) potential adverse reactions or changes to relationships with customers, employees, suppliers or other parties, including as a result of the business combination; (vii) potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships following the business combination that could affect LeddarTech's financial performance; (viii) legislative, regulatory and economic developments; (ix) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism, outbreak of war or hostilities and any epidemic, pandemic or disease outbreak (including COVID-19), as well as management's response to any of the aforementioned factors; (x) access to capital and financing and LeddarTech's ability to maintain compliance with debt covenants; and (xi) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in LeddarTech's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the risk factors contained in LeddarTech's final prospectus filed with the SEC on December 4, 2023. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Except as required by applicable law, LeddarTech does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, VAYADrive, VayaVision and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. is a public company listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "LDTC."

CONTACT: Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations, LeddarTech Inc. Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 daniel.aitken@LeddarTech.com; Investor relations website: investors.LeddarTech.com; Investor relations contact: Kevin Hunt, ICR Inc. kevin.hunt@icrinc.com; Financial media contact: Dan Brennan, ICR Inc. dan.brennan@icrinc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309663/LeddarTech_Inc__LeddarTech_Appoints_Oren_Dayan_as_Vice_President.jpg