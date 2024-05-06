LeddarTech Announces Participation in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on May 9, 2024

QUEBEC CITY, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeddarTech Holdings Inc. ("LeddarTech") (Nasdaq: LDTC), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology, LeddarVision™, for ADAS, AD and parking applications, is pleased to announce that Frantz Saintellemy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Stewart, Chief Financial Officer of LeddarTech, are scheduled to attend the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference.

Date: May 9, 2024

Event details: The presentation can be accessed live at 10:45 a.m. EDT by clicking the following link: https://bit.ly/4blJCSE

LeddarTech will be available to host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Registration details: To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and being a client of Sidoti is not required.

About LeddarTech

A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS, autonomous driving (AD) and parking applications. LeddarTech's automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 160 patent applications (87 granted) that enhance ADAS, AD and parking capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

