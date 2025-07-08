LEBUA AT STATE TOWER NAMED #3 HOTEL IN BANGKOK AND #72 IN THE WORLD BY TRAVEL + LEISURE 2025 WORLD'S BEST AWARDS

BANGKOK, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel + Leisure today announces the results of its annual World's Best Awards recognizing lebua at State Tower, the iconic vertical destination encompassing sophisticated accommodations and global cuisine, as #3 in Bangkok and #72 in the world for the hotels category. This top ranking within the prestigious awards program, where voters have the final say on who wins, signifies lebua at State Tower as a leading global hotel.

"Our team is incredibly honored to be recognized by the acclaimed awards program," says Narawadee Bualert, President and CEO of Lebua Hotels & Resorts. "As we continue to expand upon existing features and premier new ways to elevate further how guests can relax, dine, and best enjoy their time at the hotel, we're eager to welcome new travelers and those who have previously stayed to become immersed in our one-of-a-kind setting."

Each year, Travel + Leisure recognizes the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, spas, and more around the globe, with the results of the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards readers' survey. Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards are a trusted source for inspiration and guidance as travelers make plans to set out on trips around the globe. Acknowledgment within this annual program is a powerful testament to the experience each winner provides. The Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards are recognized as a leading barometer of the places and companies that engage some of the most passionate and discerning travelers. The full list of winners can be found here.

Offering sky-high views in spacious accommodations that overlook the vibrant city below, lebua at State Tower has gained recognition as the world's first vertical destination. Home to an impressive collection of 11 iconic dining options ranging from two-Michelin-star experiences to colorful cocktail bars and delectable all-day dining, bespoke services, immersive activities, and endless scenic viewpoints of the bustling city, lebua at State Tower provides the ideal elevated stay and opportunity to enjoy Bangkok. The hotel is the only property in Thailand that provides two different two-Michelin-starred restaurants.

In the hotel's continued pursuit of further enhancing the guest experience, lebua at State Tower will be premiering in late 2025 a redesign of 28 spacious suites, offering a fresh and tranquil ambiance with earthy tones, sleek wood flooring, and marble accents. The remaining suites, along with a complete transformation of both Sirocco by lebua and Café Mozu, are set to follow.

For more information on lebua at State Tower, the range of culinary features, onsite offerings, or to book your stay visit www.lebua.com.

About lebua Hotels & Resorts

lebua Hotels & Resorts is a renowned international luxury brand that operates distinctive hotels, fine restaurants, and exclusive bars in the Asia-Pacific region. Consisting of the prestigious Tower Club at lebua and lebua at State Tower in Bangkok, the world's first vertical destination features an impressive collection of elegant suites ranging from one to three bedrooms, 11 iconic restaurants and bars, bespoke experiences, and scenic viewpoints of the bustling city. Delectable and award-winning dining options include Sirocco by lebua, Breeze, two-Michelin-star Mezzaluna, two-Michelin-star Chef's Table, Sky Bar, Flute Champagne Bollinger Bar, Alfresco 64, Lebua No. 3, Distil Bar and Pink Bar. Globally influenced menus allow diners to select from Mediterranean cuisine, authentic Chinese dishes, contemporary French features, Thai specialties, and more. lebua Hotels and Resorts is the only hotel in Thailand that is home to two two-Michelin-starred restaurants. Offering a sophisticated stay with exceptional views and access to major attractions including Chao Phraya River, lebua at State Tower and the ultra-luxe Tower Club at lebua offers couples, friend groups, business travelers, and more the opportunity to take in all that Bangkok has to offer in an elegant setting. For more information on the premier hotel and experiences in the heart of Bangkok visit www.lebua.com or stay up to date with the latest news and promotions on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

