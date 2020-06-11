Learning Tree International Accelerates the Rolls-Royce Free Training Initiative with Microlearning in Key Digital Transformation Topics

Webinar Series Announced with Ask the Experts Live Q&A

HERNDON, Virginia, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Tree International ("Learning Tree") has partnered with Rolls-Royce on their effort to "Help you prepare for the new normal" by providing a webinar series and digital resources to the public at no cost. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to force the world to evolve, the global economy is predicted to shrink by 3% in 2020.1 This means that more people across the globe will be out of work or in need of new skills, and organisations will need to adapt. In support, Learning Tree is providing resources to equip individuals with skills to transition in this newly digital-centric world.

"We know organisations are facing a number of business continuity challenges with so many in the workforce adjusting to this new normal," said David Brown, CEO of Learning Tree. "We're proud to partner with Rolls-Royce on their Digital Academy to enable individuals to continue working toward professional goals during these uncertain times."

"Many people and businesses are experiencing incredibly tough circumstances and these free training packages are a tangible way for us to offer some help," said Manisha Mistry, Head of the Digital Academy at Rolls-Royce.

Upcoming Webinar Series

Leading Virtual Teams ›

Tuesday, June 16th • 2-3 pm BST

Data Science Demystified: Informed Organizational Decision-Making ›

Tuesday, June 23rd • 2-3 pm BST

Using Tableau & Business Intelligence to Unlock the Value of Your Data ›

Tuesday, June 30th • 2-3 pm BST

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Solve Real-World Problems ›

Thursday, July 9th • 2-3 pm BST

Additional Upskilling & Business Continuity Resources

In addition to the webinar series, Learning Tree will continue to add learning resources aligned to these hot IT topics to create a learning library. This content will feature microlearning videos, skills assessments, case studies, blogs, and more!

View Resources at LearningTree.co.uk/UpskillTheWorld ›

Learning Tree is ready to support our customers with business continuity through this crisis. For more information, please visit: LearningTree.co.uk/BusinessContinuity or call 0800 282 353.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is a trusted, global partner delivering mission-critical IT training and certifications, as well as the communication and critical thinking skills necessary to effectively deploy and deliver major IT initiatives. With over 2.5 million IT & business professionals around the world enhancing their skills through Learning Tree's extensive library of proprietary and partner content, the Learning Tree ecosystem reflects how learning is done today and provides greater impact than eLearning or classroom learning alone. Transformational business solutions have evolved from working collaboratively with clients to address large-scale process improvement initiatives.

Media Contact:

Tricia Sacchetti

Vice President, Worldwide Marketing

Learning Tree International

+1 703 925 5552

Tricia_Sacchetti@LearningTree.com

UK Contact:

Chris Richardson

Client Director

Learning Tree International

0044 20 7874 5004

Chris_Richardson@learningtree.com

