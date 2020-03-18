Learning Tree Announces New Chief Executive Officer - David Brown

HERNDON, Virginia, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Learning Tree International announced that it has named David Brown as the company's Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective March 30th, 2020.

Learning Tree Board Chair Kevin Gruneich: "I want to thank Richard Spires for the past 4 ½ years of leadership and in laying the foundation of a company poised to meet the needs of organizations around the world who are faced with a growing technology skills gap. As part of this transition we pursued a detailed, extensive search for the next CEO and are pleased with our result. In light of the challenges facing organizations in today's uncertain environment, we knew how important it was for our next CEO to have a strong customer focus and a track record of delivering successful outcomes. Dave's extensive experience leading technology firms and global organizations demonstrates his ability to lead change and drive results in a rapidly evolving landscape, and these qualities were key in our decision."

Mr. Spires said, "I am proud of what Learning Tree has accomplished as an organization over the last 4 ½ years, as we have helped organizations around the world train and develop their staff. While there is still much to be done, I have determined that now is the right time for me to transition leadership of the company as it enters its next phase of growth. I am pleased to stay involved as a consultant with the Company and support David as he steps into the CEO role."

Mr. Brown indicated his excitement in joining Learning Tree, saying: "My belief in the power of developing others is directly aligned with Learning Tree's mission. I have grown to appreciate the important role Learning Tree plays in ensuring organizations have the knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to be successful in today's digital environment. With award-winning and innovative solutions like AnyWare® virtual training and the ITIL 4 Foundation Adaptive Virtual Academy, it's an exciting time to be joining this dynamic company poised well for the future."

Prior to joining Learning Tree International, David served as Global Head of Sales & Services for Clarivate Analytics, a $950 million global information services company. He has also held a number of senior leadership roles with Thomson Reuters including serving as President of its IP Solutions business, leading the Corporate Markets segment of Thomson Scientific, and serving as EVP and General Manager of Dialog. David holds a bachelor's degree in history and computer applications from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from the University of North Carolina. He also serves on the Board of the National Brain Tumor Society.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is a trusted, global partner delivering mission-critical IT training and certifications, as well as the communication and critical thinking skills necessary to effectively deploy and deliver major IT initiatives. With over 2.5 million IT & business professionals around the world enhancing their skills through Learning Tree's extensive library of proprietary and partner content, the Learning Tree ecosystem reflects how learning is done today and provides greater impact than eLearning or classroom learning alone. Transformational business solutions have evolved from working collaboratively with clients to address large-scale process improvement initiatives.

Learning Tree offers online instructor-led training via AnyWare®, which provides the same immersive classroom experience from the comfort of your home.

Learn more about AnyWare:

United States: LearningTree.com/AnyWare

Canada: LearningTree.ca/AnyWare

United Kingdom: LearningTree.co.uk/AnyWare

Sweden & Scandinavian Countries: LearningTree.se/AnyWare

To learn more, call 1-888-THE-TREE (843-8733) or visit LearningTree.com

Media Contact:

Tricia Sacchetti

Vice President, Worldwide Marketing

Learning Tree International

+1 703 925 5552

Tricia_Sacchetti@LearningTree.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Learning Tree. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of Learning Tree. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Learning Tree will be the same as those anticipated. Learning Tree cautions readers that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. Learning Tree is not undertaking any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments or changed circumstances.

Related Links

http://LearningTree.com



SOURCE Learning Tree International