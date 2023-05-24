Learning Poolooza: Empowering Change Through 3,000 Hours of Global CSR Impact

DERRY, Northern Ireland, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 18th, Learning Pool rallied its employees worldwide to embark on a remarkable mission of giving back to their local communities, in an effort they called 'Learning Poolooza'. A total of 365 passionate team members participated in a range of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, dedicating an impressive 3,000 collective hours to fostering positive change.

Learning Pool's Oxfordshire team assisted Farmability with erecting a greenhouse at a local farm. In North Texas, a group of Learning Pool colleagues organized food donations at a local food bank.

Launched as Learning Pool's most ambitious CSR initiative to date in January 2023, 'Learning Poolooza' aimed to support charitable, environmental, and educational endeavors in the communities where its team lives and work. With colleagues stationed across Derry, Nottingham, Oxford, Scotland, Switzerland, and the United States, this powerful CSR campaign touched the lives of over 120 charities, schools, organizations, and schemes throughout the world.

Throughout the past week, Learning Pool employees generously volunteered their time and talents in various impactful ways. Their efforts ranged from assisting at animal shelters, food banks, schools, and charity shops to actively engaging in environmental projects like beach and street clean-ups, gardening, and tree planting, also extending their expertise to offer specialized support in teaching, coding, and graphic design.

Noteworthy accomplishments from Learning Poolooza include:

Partnering with Farmability in Oxford to weed, build a greenhouse and plant a new tree

to weed, build a greenhouse and plant a new tree Spearheading litter collections on Buncrana Beach, Boston Park and City of Rapperswil-Jona

Collaborating with Creggan Country Park, Bath City Farm, and Cheshire Wildlife Trust to engage in essential environmental activities such as planting and weeding.

Sorting and preparing food donations at the 9 Million Reasons food bank in NYC and the Feed My Starving Children food bank in Minnesota , supporting vulnerable populations.

, supporting vulnerable populations. Transforming the storage unit of a local animal shelter in Derry, creating an organized and welcoming space for rescue animals.

Revitalizing children's play areas at Shepherds View Young Parents in Derry, enhancing the well-being of young families.

Assembling a staggering 14,050 diapers for families in need in collaboration with Happy Bottoms in Kansas City , ensuring a healthier start for vulnerable infants.

, ensuring a healthier start for vulnerable infants. Redesigning the website for Rainbow Rehoming, amplifying the reach and impact of their cause.

CEO, Ben Betts commented, "This ambitious initiative has allowed us to make a significant impact on over 120 organizations in a single day. Fostering positive change in our communities has always been an integral part of our culture at Learning Pool, and I personally found it to be an incredibly rewarding experience." Betts continued, "I extend my gratitude to the entire Learning Pool team for making this possible, and to all the participating organizations who welcomed us with open arms."

About Learning Pool

Learning Pool creates learning experiences that deliver extraordinary outcomes for workplaces investing in the performance and skills of their people. Supporting thousands of businesses investing in learning experiences for their global learners, Learning Pool's innovative AI learning platforms and skills solutions, combine integrated technology and adaptive content to produce actionable insight on every learner's performance.

Its world-class customer experience makes sure clients can harness its unique ability to produce a highly skilled workforce, new competitive advantages, and an organization prepared for whatever the future might bring.

Wherever you find ambitious workplaces investing in their people, you'll find Learning Pool.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2084363/Learning_Poolooza_Oxfordshire.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2084362/Learning_Poolooza_Texas.jpg

SOURCE Learning Pool