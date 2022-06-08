Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market size worth $ 76.18 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 19.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increasing demand for online learning (e-learning), online courses, online tutors, and technological development in the online learning platform, are some of the factors that will lead the Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market" By Deployment (Cloud Based, On-Premises), By Delivery Mode (Distance Learning, Instructor-Led), By Provider (Service, Content), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Manufacturing), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market size was valued at USD 15.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 76.18 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Overview

As the need for online learning and e-learning platforms grows, the LMS business is additionally increasing. The rise in the range of scholars admitted to varied prestigious colleges and schools can stimulate the expansion of the business. Increasing demand for personal and versatile reading from short and relevant content will increase market demand. The LMS business acknowledges the necessity for cost-efficient programs that address the information gap for college students. The market is growing due to the rise in government outlays on IoT technology. The prevailing LMS on associate degree IoT devices provides access and quality. Helps educators send and transfer data and information accessible to students in any learning surroundings.

Additionally, the necessity for video-based learning, gamification, and cloud-based LMS encourages market growth. LMS sales are expected to increase market growth on an oversized scale. The epidemic has forced businesses to revamp their business ways and focus additional on sturdy network connections to regain client confidence. Manual surveys and feedback assortment module of the standard learning system is obtaining superannuated and cloud-based learning management system answer is taking the charge and their adoption is turning into a key driving factor of the market.

Key Developments

In March 2022 – Cornerstone acquired EdCast. This acquisition will disrupt the edtech market and the customer-centric approach from both the leaders is expected to serve the customers in a better way.

Key Players

The major players in the market are NetDimensions, Blackboard Inc., Saba Software, Inc., SAP SE, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Mcgraw-Hill Education, Inc., Pearson Plc., D2L Corporation, Docebo, PowerSchool, Instructure, SumTotal, LTG, Oracle Corporation, Infor, Adobe and IBM Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market On the basis of Deployment, Delivery Mode, Provider, Industry Vertical, and Geography.

Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market, By Deployment

Cloud-Based



On-Premises

Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market, By Delivery Mode

Distance Learning



Instructor-Led



Blended Mode

Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market, By Provider

Service



Content

Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market, By Industry Vertical

Government & Education



Healthcare



Manufacturing



Others

Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

