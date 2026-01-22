Learning Management System Market worth $100.70 billion by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Learning Management System Market is projected to grow from USD 30.92 billion in 2025 to USD 100.70 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 18.4%.

Browse 410 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 374 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Learning Management System Market – Global Forecast to 2032"

Learning Management System Market Trends & Insights:

The growth of mobile and cloud-based learning platforms is a key driver for the growth of the market.

By offering, the solutions segment is estimated to account for a market value of USD 23.26 billion in 2025.

By application, the corporate training & development segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.7% during forecast period.

By delivery mode, the instructor-led training is expected to account for the largest market share in 2025.

By organization size, the SMEs segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the large enterprises segment during forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for largest market share in the Learning Management System Market in 2025.

The growth of mobile and cloud-based learning platforms is a key driver for the growth of the market. Cloud-based learning management solutions reduce the need for heavy infrastructure and make it easier for organizations of all sizes to adopt digital learning. They are easy to deploy, scalable, and cost-efficient. At the same time, the rise in smartphone and tablet usage has propelled the demand for learning that can be accessed anytime and anywhere. Mobile-friendly learning management platforms support on-the-go learning, offer offline access, and improve flexibility for students and employees. Together, these factors are driving organizations to shift toward modern learning management solutions.

The solutions segment is projected to account for a larger market share than the services segment during the forecast period.

By offering, the solutions segment is projected to account for a larger market share than the services segment during the forecast period, as most organizations invest in core learning platforms and their built-in capabilities. Learning management solutions offer essential functions, including course delivery, content management, learner tracking, assessments, analytics, and compliance management. These platforms help organizations run training programs, support digital learning, and manage large user bases efficiently. With the rise of remote learning, corporate training needs, and AI-enabled personalization, the demand for full-featured LMS solutions continues to increase. Since these solutions form the foundation of any learning ecosystem, they receive higher spending compared to services, leading the solutions segment to dominate the market.

The blended learning segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By delivery mode, the blended learning segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as organizations and educational institutions shift toward a combination of online and classroom learning. Blended learning allows learners to benefit from digital flexibility and face-to-face interaction, making training more effective and engaging. It supports structured learning through in-person sessions while using learning management system platforms for self-paced learning, assessment, and continuous tracking. This approach is useful for corporate training, higher education, and professional development, where guidance and independent learning are essential. The growing focus on personalized learning, cost efficiency, and better learning outcomes is further encouraging the adoption of blended learning models, driving strong growth in this segment.

The US is projected to account for the largest market during the forecast period.

The US is projected to account for the largest market share in the Learning Management System Market due to its strong focus on digital learning, advanced technology adoption, and well-developed education and corporate training ecosystems. Many US companies invest heavily in employee development, compliance training, and workforce upskilling, which increases demand for LMS platforms. The presence of leading learning management system providers, strong IT infrastructure, and widespread use of cloud and mobile learning further support market growth. Additionally, US schools, colleges, and universities continue to expand their online and blended learning models, creating a high demand for LMS solutions. Government initiatives, growing use of AI-based learning tools, and a mature corporate learning culture also contribute to the country's leadership in the global LMS market.

Top Companies in Learning Management System Market:

The Top Companies in Learning Management System Market include Anthology (US), Moodle (Australia), Cornerstone OnDemand (US), D2L Corporation (Canada), Instructure Inc. (US), PowerSchool (US), IBM (US), Infor (US), Adobe (US), LTG (UK), Google (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Docebo (Canada), Learning Pool (UK), Absorb LMS (Canada), CrossKnowledge (France), BizLibrary(US), iSpring (US), Blue Sky eLearn (US), Trakstar (US), DigitalChalk (US), Touvti LMS (US), SkyPrep (Canada), Talent LMS (US), Acorn LMS (Australia), and LearnWorlds (UK).

