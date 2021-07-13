Leapwork announces appointment of Beatrice Askaner as CMO

- Former Adyen VP Marketing North America bolsters executive team to elevate brand awareness and drive international growth initiatives

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leapwork, the world's most accessible automation platform, today announced the appointment of Beatrice Askaner as Chief Marketing Officer.

Beatrice will play a crucial role in building Leapwork's brand as the company continues to scale internationally, strengthening its existing presence across North America, EMEA and Asia.

Beatrice brings a decade of international experience across all facets of marketing and communications within the technology sector. Having spent the last eight years working at global payments technology platform Adyen, Beatrice most recently led the team through a period of global expansion as VP of Marketing North America. Prior to Adyen, Beatrice started her career in advertising, working with various agencies within the Netherlands.

"We are thrilled to welcome Beatrice on board as Leapwork's first ever Chief Marketing Officer. Leapwork is experiencing rapid growth, and Beatrice will play a crucial role in helping us to strengthen our foothold across international markets. Her experience growing Adyen from a European-founded startup to a globally recognized business is invaluable, as we plan to see a similar trajectory at Leapwork over the coming years," said Leapwork CEO and Co-Founder Christian Brink Frederiksen.

"The automation industry is on the cusp of taking off, and I couldn't be more excited to join Leapwork, a company primed to become a leader in this space."

"Just like Adyen, Leapwork is a European-founded company that's already seeing extremely strong global uptake. I look forward to utilizing my experience and leadership skills to internationalize our brand and marketing efforts and really put Leapwork on the map," said Beatrice Askaner.

In her new role as CMO, Beatrice will lead Leapwork's growing marketing department and oversee all aspects of its marketing, communication, and brand operations. She will play an important role in ramping up the company's brand and marketing efforts as it continues to scale.

Since launching in 2017, Leapwork's visual, no-code approach to test automation has attracted interest from business and IT users, with more than 400 companies across different industries currently using the platform to automate repetitive processes so that they can scale more effectively. Clients such as NASA, PayPal, BNP Paribas and Daimler span industries including banking and finance, healthcare and life science, logistics and transportation, retail and ecommerce.

About Leapwork

Leapwork has created the world's most accessible automation platform. Through a visual, no-code approach, Leapwork makes it easy for business and IT users to automate repetitive processes, so enterprises can adopt and scale automation faster. Leapwork is used by more than 400 global enterprises across all industries, from banks and insurance companies to life science, government and aerospace. Clients include NASA, PayPal, BNP Paribas and Daimler. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has local offices across Europe, US and Asia.

Media contact

Sophie Brown

+45 50208801

sbr@leapwork.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/leapwork/r/leapwork-announces-appointment-of-beatrice-askaner-as-cmo,c3383606

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20800/3383606/1443950.pdf Press release (PDF) https://news.cision.com/leapwork/i/beatrice-askaner-leapwork-cmo,c2935457 Beatrice Askaner Leapwork CMO

SOURCE Leapwork