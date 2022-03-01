LEAPPOINT APPOINTS NEW MANAGING DIRECTOR OF EMEA TO LEAD CONNECTED WORK™ GROWTH IN GLOBAL MARKETS

Five-Time Workfront EMEA Partner of the Year Luke Alexandre Deepens LeapPoint's Industry-Leading Adobe Expertise Bench Strength

RESTON, Va., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapPoint , LLC, the leader in Connected Work™ for Technology, Process and People, today announces Luke Alexandre as LeapPoint Managing Director of EMEA. The five-time Workfront EMEA partner of the year winner strengthens LeapPoint's industry-leading Adobe expertise.

In his new role, Alexandre will lead all of LeapPoint's operations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and provide local Connected Work™ support for companies looking for competitive market advantage through digital transformation and powerful user experiences.

Prior to joining LeapPoint, Alexandre served as Global Head of Sales for BrandMaster, leading up to the SaaS vendor's merger with market leader Papirfly and subsequent acquisition, where he remained as Group VP of Sales. During his time as a Workfront Partner, Alexandre was the highest license revenue contributor to Workfront in EMEA and one of the top three contributors worldwide. Alexandre's creativity, out-of-the-box thinking, and human-centered approach to client relationships helps LeapPoint fill a critical gap in the EMEA market.

"The opportunity for LeapPoint in EMEA is huge," said Alexandre. "No other Adobe partner compares with LeapPoint's ability to combine agility and scale with consulting, process, implementation, and integration expertise. I look forward to building that unrivaled level of strength with other established partners as well as we work together to solve the region's biggest business challenges."

"I couldn't be more pleased in Luke joining our team as his proven expertise, values and demonstrated commitment to quality perfectly aligns with LeapPoint's culture code," said Nicholas DeBenedetto, CEO of LeapPoint. "We are beyond excited for Luke to lead the way and extend our reach by providing our rapidly expanding customer base with in-country support so LeapPoint's talented teams can offer global brands the LeapPoint Connected Work experience across every time zone for an even faster timeline to ROI."

Companies in regulated industries, healthcare, retail, hospitality, and the public sector turn to LeapPoint for cost-effective digital transformation through Connected Work™. To learn more about LeapPoint's Connected Work and the four foundational steps to prepare for digital transformation, please join LeapPoint's upcoming Adobe Summit session, "Adobe Workfront and Connected Work™ for Powerful Experiences" on March 15 at 3:00 pm CT. Register for LeapPoint Session S816 here .

About LeapPoint

LeapPoint Consulting is changing the way companies connect work, technology, and talent to solve big business challenges and drive successful outcomes. Established by Big 4 alumni who sought more flexibility and agility in meeting clients' most critical business needs, LeapPoint is committed to making life and experiences fundamentally better for employees, customers and those they serve. As the go-to Adobe and Adobe Workfront partner in financial services, healthcare and retail, LeapPoint's break-through Connected Work™ services are the essential framework for the Future of Work. To learn more about LeapPoint and its Connected Work services, visit www.leappoint.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1578010/LeapPoint_Logo.jpg

SOURCE LeapPoint