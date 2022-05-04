LeanIX is Recognized as a 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Enterprise Architecture Tools

The Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice Distinction is Based on Feedback and Ratings From End-User Professionals Who have Experience with LeanIX's Enterprise Architecture Management solution

BONN, Germany and BOSTON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanIX, the platform to enable continuous transformation of Corporate and Product IT, is excited to announce being named a Customers' Choice in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Enterprise Architecture Tools.*

LeanIX believes its Enterprise Architecture Management solution helps enterprise architects manage the transformation and risk of their IT landscapes by allowing teams to leverage technology, make decisions, and manage change with an outcome-driven approach. The company views its data-driven and collaborative approach as the foundation to meet all future business challenges.

"We feel, being recognized as a 2022 Customers' Choice for Enterprise Architecture Tools is a reflection of our commitment to delivering a world-class product with an outstanding customer experience to support it," said André Christ, co-founder and CEO of LeanIX. "We will continue to innovate to meet the needs of our customers and are grateful for the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer Insights."

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction recognizes vendors and products that are highly rated by their customers. Gartner maintains rigorous criteria to uphold honest and high-quality reviews.

As of April 27, 2022, LeanIX has received 159 reviews, resulting in a 4.6 out of a 5-star rating with the majority of LeanIX customers saying they would recommend the solution to their colleagues and other organizations. Customers are happy with their experience in using LeanIX's Enterprise Architecture Management solution:

"Great Time Saving Platform With Powerful and Flexible Tools"

"Great innovation for your company IT landscape"

"Easy and very good Enterprise Architecture tool"

"Great EA Suite for a collaborative EAM Practice"

"Collaborative and highly configurable tool"

"LeanIX tool is a good support for our EA business in our company."

About LeanIX

LeanIX's Continuous Transformation Platform® is trusted by Corporate IT and Product IT to achieve comprehensive visibility and superior governance. Global customers organize, plan and manage IT landscapes with LeanIX's automated and data-driven approach. Offering Enterprise Architecture, SaaS Management, and Value Stream Management, LeanIX helps organizations make sound decisions and accelerate transformation journeys. LeanIX has hundreds of customers globally, including Adidas, Atlassian, Bosch, Dropbox, Santander and Workday. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with offices in Boston, San Francisco and around the world.

