LeanIX Announces Its Enterprise Architecture Management Is Now Available on SAP® Store

Company Partners with SAP with an Eye on SAP S/4HANA® Transformation

BONN, Germany and BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The German IT company LeanIX, an SAP partner since February 2021, today announced that its Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM) is now listed on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Integrated via an interface with SAP Signavio® Process Manager, LeanIX's EAM provides comprehensive data on applications, interfaces and user groups. This transparency for businesses into their existing IT and SAP landscape is also one of the key factors for successfully shaping SAP S/4HANA® based transformations. LeanIX EAM is now available to businesses using SAP solutions worldwide.

"Enabling continuous transformation in enterprises: That is the mission of LeanIX," says LeanIX CEO André Christ. "LeanIX technology can help identify dependencies within highly integrated ERP landscapes to support SAP S/4HANA transformation. This is exactly where we come in and can offer customers real added value. We are pleased that LeanIX's suite is now available on SAP Store, and we are confident that we will continue to expand our partnership with a view towards future-proofing businesses."

"Enterprise architecture management and business process management complement each other well, as evidenced by the proven integration of LeanIX and Signavio technology and the long-standing close partnership between the two companies." Signavio co-founder and CEO Gero Decker explains, "Linking business processes with data from the IT landscape creates a common language between business and IT. This holistic approach is ideal for playing a successful role in the never-ending game of transformation. This is also crucial for organizations on their SAP S/4HANA transformation journey."

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

About LeanIX

LeanIX's Continuous Transformation Platform® is trusted by Corporate IT and Product IT to achieve comprehensive visibility and superior governance. Global customers organize, plan and manage IT landscapes with LeanIX's automated and data-driven approach. Offering Enterprise Architecture, SaaS, and DevOps Management, LeanIX helps organizations make sound decisions and accelerate transformation journeys. LeanIX has hundreds of customers globally, including Adidas, Atlassian, Bosch, Dropbox, Santander or Workday. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with offices in Boston, San Francisco and around the world.

